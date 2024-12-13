This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle will be planning for the upcoming January transfer window as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

Wayne Rooney’s side have struggled for consistent results so far this season, and find themselves mired in a battle at the bottom of the table.

The winter market, which opens next month, could be crucial in their bid to avoid the drop if they can bring in one or two additions to improve the squad.

However, it could also be an opportunity for some players to make the move away from Plymouth midway through the campaign.

Callum Wright dubbed most in need of Plymouth Argyle exit in January

When asked which players could exit the club in the new year, FLW’s Plymouth fan pundit Chris suggested Ryan Hardie and Jordan Houghton as possible examples due to the fact they are no longer starting on a regular basis for the Pilgrims.

However, he feels the likeliest departure could be Callum Wright due to his lack of playing time under Rooney.

“Several previous Argyle regulars have found it difficult to get game time on the pitch under Wayne Rooney,” Chris told Football League World.

“These include Ryan Hardie and Jordan Houghton, and this may lead them to consider moves away from the club in the January window.

Callum Wright - Plymouth Argyle league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 20 (10) 4 (4) 2023-24 21 (8) 0 (1) 2024-25 13 (5) 0 As of December 12th

“One player I believe that will be very eager for a move away would be Callum Wright due to the fact that he will want more first-team football, and it appears that he is being used more in an active substitute role under Wayne Rooney.

“I also believe that he has the ability to be a Championship player, however, requires further experience, and potentially a League One move on loan would be a more suitable fit for him, even if it was just for the short-term.”

January could be a busy month for Plymouth Argyle amid relegation battle

Given their current league position inside the bottom three, it could be a busy month for Plymouth when the market opens.

The club will want to do everything it can to help avoid relegation, and there is no doubt Rooney will want reinforcements.

Wright going on loan could be one way to open up space in the squad, although he has still proven a useful part of the team this year even though he's not a consistent starter.

It will be interesting to see the level of investment at Home Park, as surviving in the Championship another year would be a big step forward for the club if they can pull it off.