Highlights Callum Wright's struggles in the Championship raise questions about his future at Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth could benefit from selling Wright to Lincoln City and reinvesting in attacking quality.

Wayne Rooney's side needs a creative player like Finn Azaz to link midfield and attack effectively.

Lincoln City have recently expressed an interest in bringing Plymouth Argyle’s Callum Wright to the club this summer, and the Pilgrims must be considering letting the playmaker go before the transfer window shuts.

Transfer specialist Alan Nixon broke the news about the admiration for the former Cheltenham Town man earlier this month, as the Imps look to add to their creativity in the final third before the end of the month.

With just a handful of minutes in each of the Greens’ opening two Championship fixtures, Wayne Rooney obviously doesn’t consider Wright as a trusted option in his squad as it stands, and as a result Argyle should be cashing in the next few days.

The Pilgrims still have time to add extra quality into their side before the transfer window slams shut, and the chances are that they can bring in a player who can add more than Wright does in a central role behind the striker, with the ex-Leicester City man struggling to catch fire during his time in Devon.

Callum Wright fails to recreate League One form in the Championship

While Wright has played his part for Argyle since his arrival in January 2023, the 24-year-old failed to find the net in any of his 21 matches in the previous campaign, as the Greens fought for their survival in the second tier.

It was a different story during his time in League One though, as he grabbed four goals and assists apiece to help the Pilgrims win the 2022/23 title to secure their passageway back to the Championship, with some top performances during his early days on the south coast.

Related Plymouth Argyle supporters will love Wayne Rooney footage: View The Pilgrims' boss was ecstatic as his side opened the scoring against Hull City on Saturday

The most pivotal contribution came in a clash with Shrewsbury Town as Argyle continued to fight Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday for the top two spots, with a 96th-minute diving header winning all three points in the most dramatic of fashions, and earning him a place in Plymouth folklore as a result.

But since then, a number of fleeting appearances have failed to bear fruit in the second tier, while the ill-fated appointment of Ian Foster saw him bombed out of the squad altogether.

In fact, Wright failed to make a single league appearance between January 13th and April 5th last season, before Foster was axed with six games remaining, which led to Wright being reinstated by interim bosses Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell.

Callum Wright Plymouth Argyle Stats All Comps (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 23 4 5 2023/24 26 - 2 2024/25* 3 - - *Correct as of 20/08/2024

With a number of high-energy performances in the run-in helping Argyle achieve survival, Wright once again helped his side when they needed it the most, but those moments have been few and far between during his time as a Pilgrim, and the club should be snapping Lincoln’s hand off for a transfer fee before too long.

Plymouth Argyle can benefit from Callum Wright transfer

While Argyle showed plenty of signs of improvement in their 1-1 draw with Hull City at the weekend, Wayne Rooney’s side are still crying out for a central creative player who can link midfield and attack.

Envious eyes will be looking at Finn Azaz at Middlesbrough at this point, with the former loanee thriving in that very role during his time in Devon, and the Greens still looking for a replacement for the former Aston Villa man since his departure in January.

The early signs under Rooney [pictured] looked like Wright could be the man to fill that void, with a number of influential performances in that position in pre-season, but once push came to shove, he has been reduced to an all-too-familiar role on the substitutes’ bench.

With that in mind, Argyle should be getting him on the train to the LNER Stadium themselves in the coming days, and reinvest any potential transfer fee into some added quality in attacking roles in the week ahead.

There looks to be so much promise in Rooney’s side from the weekend’s showing, and if they get a step-up in quality in that pivotal central creative position, they could be giving plenty of teams a run for their money in the season to come.