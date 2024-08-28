This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways Burnley have launched an offer for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker.

This news comes after some key exits at Turf Moor.

Whittaker is a key player at Home Park and the Pilgrims are unlikely to let him go on the cheap.

Burnley have submitted a bid for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that a "formal" offer has been launched, as the Clarets look to build a squad capable of securing promotion at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

After their thumping win against Luton Town earlier this month, it already looked as though the club had a squad capable of winning the division, not just promotion.

However, a number of talented players have either left since then, or are currently in the process of sealing an exit from Turf Moor.

Some of these exits have come in the wing area, with Wilson Odobert securing a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Anass Zaroury making the permanent switch to France to link up with Ligue 1 outfit Lens.

With their recent departures in mind, the Lancashire side should have a decent amount to spend between now and the end of the window, and they have already tied up a deal for Hannibal Mejbri today.

More signings could follow in the next couple of days before the transfer window shuts on Friday evening, with some areas potentially needing to be strengthened before the deadline.

Burnley submit Morgan Whittaker bid

Whittaker made the permanent move to Plymouth last summer - and has proved to be an excellent addition - which is no surprise considering he previously thrived on loan at Home Park.

Proving his worth last term, he has also been an asset this season, scoring an excellent goal at Queens Park Rangers in a valuable 1-1 draw.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

According to Romano, the Clarets have launched a formal bid for him, but further details of this bid and whether the Pilgrims are willing to accept it are yet to emerge.

What is certain is the fact Scott Parker's side need to line up some targets on the wing, with Odobert and Zaroury moving on permanently and Darko Churlinov and Dara Costelloe securing loan exits.

More wingers could follow them out of the exit door, with Manuel Benson, Luca Koloesho and Vitinho all being linked with moves away from Turf Moor in recent times.

Burnley may face a real battle to sign Morgan Whittaker

The Clarets may face a couple of key barriers in their quest to sign Whittaker.

Firstly, he's a key player in Devon and unless someone comes in with a big bid for the player, the Pilgrims are likely to turn it down, with Wayne Rooney's side in a fairly strong negotiating position.

They haven't spent crazy amounts and are unlikely to be involved in any FFP bother because of that.

There's also only a limited amount of time for the Clarets to get a deal over the line.

Even if a bid is accepted at some point, it may come too late in the day for the Lancashire side to sort out personal terms and a medical, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds.