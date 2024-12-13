Plymouth Argyle’s struggles continue under Wayne Rooney, with the club staring at the relegation trap door back to League One.

The Pilgrims’ midweek defeat at Home Park to Swansea City was another blow to what has been a disappointing first half of the second tier season, with Rooney’s men sitting 23rd in the table, with just 17 points collected from their opening 19 games.

As the hectic winter schedule approaches, the former Manchester United player will be under increased pressure to deliver results, with his future bound to be considered at Home Park despite recent support from the Plymouth hierarchy.

Plymouth face a daunting trip to Yorkshire to take on league leaders Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, with injuries to key players affecting their chances of getting out of the rut they currently find themselves in.

One key absence in particular has been winger Morgan Whittaker, who remains out until the new year with a foot problem.

Positive news has emerged on Whittaker’s future at Home Park, but with his current injury lay off, this may not affect Rooney, with his time at the club hanging in the balance.

Burnley unlikely to make January move for Morgan Whittaker

With the January transfer window just around the corner, concerns have been raised among the Plymouth faithful around Whittaker’s future, but a positive update has landed about the 23-year-old playmaker.

Close sources have informed Football League World that Burnley are unlikely to make a move to secure Whittaker’s services, despite a report from Football Insider stating the Clarets were “poised” to agree a deal in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

Sources close to FLW have cited Whittaker's dip in form and his injury means that he's not high on the list of priorities for Scott Parker, so a move to Turf Moor is highly unlikely.

Morgan Whittaker’s form for Plymouth Argyle

The former Swansea City winger was one of the brightest sparks in the second tier last term, with his goals a significant factor to keeping the Pilgrims in the Championship.

With 19 goals and eight assists to his name, it was no surprise to see high-profile clubs such as Fulham, Brentford, Lazio and Rangers all reportedly vying for his signature at the time.

This season has been a stark contrast, however, with just three goals netted in 15 Championship appearances, and such a drop-off in form has led to Burnley cooling their interest and Plymouth’s survival hopes being damaged.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 46 19 8 2024/25 Championship 15 3 0

Morgan Whittaker transfer boost may only matter to Wayne Rooney’s successor

With Whittaker seemingly set to stay on for the rest of the season, it will be a much-welcomed boost in Plymouth’s quest for Championship safety, and the club will hope the wideman can return to his previous form in order to secure another season of second tier football at Home Park.

While this news will be celebrated throughout the fanbase in Devon, it may not matter to Rooney, who may be relieved of his duties before Whittaker’s return if results and performances take another downwards dip.

Instead, it could be an important development for his potential successor, who will be dependent on the quality of Whittaker at the top end of the pitch to supply enough goals to ensure Championship safety.

Rooney will have to mastermind some impressive results to keep him in his post heading into January, with the return of Whittaker then having the potential to ease any further pressure on the 39-year-old's shoulders, particularly if he can start finding the back of the net again on a regular basis.