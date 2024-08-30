Plymouth Argyle will not sell Morgan Whittaker to Burnley before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

That is the latest report from Plymouth Live journalist Chris Errington, after the former Premier League side tabled a series of late bids for the 19-goal man this week.

The Clarets were said to have initially offered a loan deal with an obligation to buy for the former Swansea City player, before returning with a permanent offer after Argyle rejected the initial approach.

But it now seems like Whittaker is staying put until at least January, with the Pilgrims convinced they will be keeping hold of their prized possession despite widespread interest.

Burnley fail in Morgan Whittaker, Plymouth Argyle bid

Scott Parker’s side were said to be confident of getting a deal over the line for Whittaker before the end of the transfer window, with the Lancashire outfit making their interest in the forward concrete with a series of offers to the Devon outfit.

But Wayne Rooney’s side have made their stance crystal clear regarding the 23-year-old, with a firm ‘not for sale’ sign placed on his head for the remaining few hours of the window.

Related Michael Baidoo pushing to seal Plymouth Argyle transfer Michael Baidoo is said to want to make the move to Devon, but the Swedish side are holding firm

Boss Rooney has long been bullish about his side’s chances of keeping hold of their top talent, and claimed that the Championship rivals were laughed out of town with their cheeky late bid.

The Argyle manager said after the first bid was received: "I think any bids we receive now, even if they get to the money which we would actually look at, is going to be very difficult because it leaves you no time to replace Morgan Whittaker because he's such a top player. As I said, we received a bid, rejected, nowhere near what we would even consider.

"We are not looking to sell Morgan Whittaker. I have stressed that all pre-season and at the start of this season. Morgan is such an important player.

"I have been straight with Morgan, I have told him. He knows this. Of course, if a stupid bid comes in for him every player has their price but we want Morgan Whittaker here.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

"He's an important player for me, an important player for the club and unless something crazy happens then he will still be here."

Despite the Clarets since coming back with another offer on the table, Rooney and his club’s stance hasn’t changed, with Whittaker set to be turning out in green come the weekend.

Plymouth Argyle continue to stand firm after summer of Morgan Whittaker uncertainty

Burnley are just the latest club to have had an interest in Whittaker this summer, with Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be keen earlier in the year, as well as German side Stuttgart.

Celta Vigo and Lazio were also reportedly linked, while Scottish side Rangers were said to have made two offers for his services, which Argyle once again dismissed.

Having put a £10 million price tag on his head, the Pilgrims have stuck to their word and held firm, despite plenty of interest from clubs across the continent.

That will give the fanbase plenty of confidence heading into the rest of the campaign, with one of their prized possessions prepared to fight for the cause at Home Park.