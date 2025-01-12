Burnley have submitted a bid for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker.

This is according to Pete O'Rourke, who has revealed that the Clarets have reignited their interest in the wide player, who was of interest to them during the summer transfer window.

Whittaker, 24, scored the winner for the Pilgrims in the FA Cup third round clash against Brentford on Saturday, and has shone at times this season following an excellent 2023/24 campaign.

And it was only going to be a matter of time before he was linked with a move away from Home Park again, even though he hasn't been as much of an asset in front of goal so far this season.

Morgan Whittaker's 2024/25 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 1

This hasn't been helped by his time on the sidelines, but he is still a very talented player and could be an asset for a team chasing promotion to the Premier League during the second half of this season.

Registering 19 goals and eight assists in 46 league appearances last term, it's no secret that his contributions in the final third helped the Devon outfit to remain afloat in the Championship beyond the end of last season.

But whether he will stay at Argyle for the second half of the season, in their current fight against relegation, remains to be seen.

Burnley launch Morgan Whittaker bid

The Clarets have some decent wide options at their disposal when they are fit.

Mike Tresor performed fairly well against Reading on Saturday and so did Luca Koleosho, who was probably the best player on the pitch at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Jaidon Anthony and Manuel Benson are two other options who can contribute when fit - and Lyle Foster can also play on the wing.

But it looks as though Scott Parker is keen to bring in another option - and the Lancashire outfit have submitted a bid for Plymouth's Whittaker - according to O'Rourke.

They took an interest in him during the summer window, but were unable to get a deal over the line for him. They will be hoping their attempts to secure his signature will pay dividends this time.

Morgan Whittaker could be a great option for Burnley

Whittaker may have only scored four goals this season, but considering he hasn't made that many appearances this term, that's a respectable total.

He also did very well last season - and has done extremely well since moving to Home Park permanently.

There will be fears that he may not shine at another club, considering he has made Plymouth his home and didn't do very well at Swansea City.

But he has more than enough quality to make the step to another team.

And with the Clarets still in the second tier at this stage, Whittaker could come in and make a short-term impact, having shone at this level before.

He also has the potential to grow and shine at the top level in the future, so he could be a very good signing for the Clarets.