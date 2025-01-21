Burnley have submitted a second bid for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker.

This is according to BBC Sport, who have also reported that the Clarets' offer is still below the Pilgrims' asking price for the wide player, who has been very impressive since he made the permanent move from Swansea City.

Whittaker, 24, has attracted quite a bit of interest this month, with other Championship teams also taking an interest in him.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the ex-Derby County man, and so have Middlesbrough, who are believed to be long-term admirers of the player.

Whittaker first impressed for Plymouth during a loan spell, before making the permanent switch to Home Park after their promotion to the Championship.

Thriving since the summer of 2023, he registered a huge number of goals and assists last term, and has also done well this term.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 8

This season, he has recorded four goals and one assist in 22 league appearances, and he will be hoping to add to his tally in the coming months.

But it remains to be seen whether he will do that at Home Park.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, but it seems like a matter of time before he ends up making a move elsewhere - and a transfer could be inevitable if his side are relegated at the end of the season.

Burnley submit fresh Morgan Whittaker offer

BBC Sport have revealed that Scott Parker's side have submitted a new offer for Whittaker.

This offer is believed to be a package of around £5m, with add-ons on top of that. This bid, however, is "well below" Plymouth's valuation of the 24-year-old.

The Clarets, who were also interested in signing the player during the summer window, may have to fork out a considerable amount to get a deal over the line for the winger.

Plymouth Argyle should retain a tough stance on Morgan Whittaker

With his contract not expiring until 2027, Whittaker could potentially remain at the club until the end of the season.

But he could be sold during this window to fund some shrewd winter additions.

However, he is such a valuable player on the pitch, and this is a key reason why Plymouth should take a very firm stance on the 24-year-old.

Unless a team are willing to fork out a ludicrous amount of money to get a deal over the line for Whittaker, Argyle shouldn't be looking to let him go.

And right now, the player just needs to remain focused on his football until an offer is accepted.