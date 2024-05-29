Highlights Rooney appointed as Plymouth manager after Foster's sacking, aiming to improve results and solidify club's Championship standing.

Plymouth Argyle have now confirmed Wayne Rooney as their new manager heading into the 2024/25 Championship season.

The Pilgrims have been looking for a new manager since sacking Ian Foster at the beginning of April.

Plymouth brought in Foster as Steven Schumacher’s replacement, as he decided to join Stoke City earlier in the campaign.

However, appointing Foster didn’t quite work out, as supporters never really took to him, and results were rather poor, so much so that the club was falling closer and closer to the relegation zone.

So, Plymouth decided to act with a few games of the season remaining, and it was a decision that worked out, as the Pilgrims finished a place and a point above the dotted line.

So, with Championship football confirmed for the 2024/25 season, Plymouth have been able to shop in a decent market for a new manager, and the club has decided that former Derby County and Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney is the right man for the job.

Plymouth Argyle confirm Wayne Rooney's appointment

As mentioned, Plymouth Argyle have been without a manager since sacking Ian Foster at the beginning of April.

The club decided that having Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell in charge of the remaining games gave the club the best chance of surviving, and that turned out to be correct.

But going forward, the Pilgrims knew a new manager needed to come in, and they decided to appoint Wayne Rooney, despite a difficult time for the former Manchester United captain in his previous job at Birmingham City.

Rooney was in charge of the Blues for less than three months, taking charge of 15 matches, with nine ending in defeats.

The 38-year-old was moved on before even being given the chance to make transfers in January, so while results were disappointing, it could be argued he was treated harshly by the club.

But Rooney will be putting that behind him now, as he looks forward to his new challenge, which is managing Plymouth in the Championship and looking to remain there beyond this campaign.

Of course, Rooney will want to put his stamp on his new team, and given his connections in football, especially Manchester United, the 38-year-old should turn to the Red Devils in a bid to sign Omari Forson this summer.

Wayne Rooney should use Man United connections to sign Omari Forson

The summer transfer window is always a busy time for football clubs, as managers see it as the perfect opportunity to make changes to their squad.

But given that Wayne Rooney is a new arrival at Plymouth, it is even more likely that he will be looking to bring new faces to the club over the next two to three months.

There will likely be a lot of names linked to the club now, given that Rooney is in charge, some of which they will have an interest in and some they won’t even be considering.

The Pilgrims are not going to have a big budget, compared to Rooney’s previous club, but they will still be able to make new additions.

But this is where the 38-year-old’s connections could come into play, and he could return to Manchester United and look to bring winger Omari Forson to Home Park for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.

Forson has been at Old Trafford since 2019, when he joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur. In his five years at the club, the 19-year-old has played in the club’s youth academy as well as breaking into the first team this season.

Forson appeared seven times for Manchester United in the 2023/24 season, four of which came in the Premier League and the other three in the FA Cup.

In his four appearances in the league, Forson started just one, with him averaging just 22 minutes on the pitch per game.

He failed to score in that time, but he did average 0.3 shots per game, and his xG stood at 0.03.

The attacker did, however, grab an assist, and that came in the entertaining win over Wolves, as Kobbie Mainoo secured the win for Manchester United in dramatic fashion.

Forson also created one big chance for his teammates and collected 0.5 key passes from his 10 touches, as per Sofascore.com.

The winger’s contract does expire at Man United this summer, and there have been reports that he is unsure about signing a new contract. But it has also been reported that clubs are looking at his situation, whether he remains at United or not this summer.

If the 19-year-old does leave Old Trafford, it could make it a little harder for a team like Plymouth to sign the player, but if he were to sign a new contract, a loan move could be on the cards, and this could allow Rooney to use his connections and work out a deal for his club.

Forson is still very raw, so whatever happens with his contract at Old Trafford, he needs to be playing more football in the 2024/25 season, and Plymouth could offer the player that, as Rooney looks to improve his forward line this summer.

The Pilgrims do already have a few options in the final third, as the club has Ryan Hardie, Ben Waine, and Freddie Issaka vying for the centre-forward position. Behind them, Rooney has players such as Mustapha Bundu, Morgan Whittaker, and Mickel Miller.

The latter two could be players that are eyed by other teams, with Whittaker reported to have interest from the Premier League in the past, while Miller has recently been linked with a move to Portsmouth, Preston, and Oxford United.

So, with these two players potentially wanted this summer, Forson could be the ideal replacement, as the Manchester United player can operate in wide areas as well as in the middle of the pitch.

This means Rooney could either adopt Forson into a wide role to replace one of these players should they leave, or he could look to use the 19-year-old in a more central role in support of fellow strikers like Hardie or Waine.