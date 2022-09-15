Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher reacts to Huddersfield Town manager job links

Following a disappointing start to the new season, Danny Schofield was dismissed from his duties as Huddersfield Town manager this week.

This job was Schofield’s first in senior football and despite his best efforts, the Terriers haven’t been good enough so far this season, especially when you consider the club were in the play-off final at the end of last season.

As it stands, Town currently sit 23rd in the league with just one win under their belt so far and their form is in need of serious improvement if they want to have a good season.

The Terriers are now in the process of finding a new manager and according to Football Insider, it is Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher who is one of the number one targets in the frame.

The Pilgrims have had a great start to the season winning six of their opening eight games meaning they sit third in League One so you can understand why he is a name being considered and a tempting option.

However, it seems as though it will be Schumacher who decides not to let this one happen as journalist Chris Errington has reported that he responded to questions about the Huddersfield job by saying: “I’m perfectly happy with my job that I have got here. I love this job, not interested to move anywhere just yet.”

The Verdict:

The Huddersfield job could be a really convincing job given they currently sit in the Championship and last season proved that they can compete at the top.

However, it feels like a sensible decision from Schumacher to stay where he is for now. He has done a really good job with the Pilgrims so far and the club have put a lot of trust in him to take them to where they are.

What’s more having been assistant manager at the club before stepping into the management role after Ryan Lowe’s departure, it means he has a good relationship with those higher up at the club which he may not replicate at Huddersfield.

At 38-years-old, he still has plenty of time to progress in management but as it stands, he’s got a good thing going at Plymouth and it would be too risky to take the step up to the Championship so soon.