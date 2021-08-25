Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe signals intent to end window on a high

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe is still scouring the market in search of some fresh faces before the transfer window shuts and claimed that the likelihood is ‘high’ that there will be at least one more signing, according to Plymouth Live.

Argyle will be eager to try and land a play-off spot this season and will want to ensure their squad is up to the task, even if that means splashing some cash and bringing in a few more players before the transfer window slams shut.

The club are currently in eighth place and will want to ensure they continue to battle at the top end rather than dropping towards the bottom as the season ploughs on.

It’s been clear over the last few weeks that the League One side are certainly on the hunt for a few more signings despite bringing nine new names in so far this summer. However, they’ve so far come up short.

Most recently, Plymouth Live claims that they came within a fraction of bringing James Jones in, only for Wrexham to wrestle him out of their grasp.

It hasn’t put Ryan Lowe off dipping back into the market though, as he claimed: “There is no real progress as yet.

“We are still speaking to one or two people. We were hoping to get one and (he) opted to go somewhere else. That’s fine, it’s the way it is.

“We are on with another few things. Me and Neil (Dewsnip, Argyle’s director of football) have been on the phone all morning and afternoon, and we will just have to wait and see.

“The likelihood of us getting one is high but, again, we have just got to be careful because another club might come along for that player and he decides to go closer to home or maybe in a different league.”

Boss Lowe then will be a busy man heading into the final few weeks of the transfer window. He’s running out of time to try and get deals over the line and so, if you’re a Plymouth fan, it could be an interesting few weeks for the club as they try to bring in some of their targets.

The Verdict

Plymouth are a strong unit and have a squad that is more than capable of competing at the top end of the third tier. With Ryan Lowe in charge, they can also boast a young, solid manager who is the envy of a lot of other EFL sides.

Combine the two and it should – and could – be a recipe for success in League One. Argyle though could perhaps use some more depth in certain areas of the field, especially with injuries to a number of players.

They clearly have the resources to be able to lure a few more faces to Home Park and if they can do it, then it could only be a boost to the side. They don’t want to overpack the squad mind, but a few astute additions could certainly go a long way towards achieving a stunning promotion into the Championship.

If Ryan Lowe can continue with a good level of recruitment and finish off in the transfer market with a flourish, then the second-tier might not be too far out of their grasp this campaign.