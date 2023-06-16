Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has rejected the Swansea City job, according to Football Insider.

The Swans are on the hunt for a new manager after Russell Martin agreed a three-year deal to take over at newly-relegated Southampton, although the move is being held up by a disagreement over compensation, with the two clubs currently working on a compromise deal.

Who is Steven Schumacher?

Schumacher is said to have been a "top candidate" for the role, but he has "ruled himself out of the running to take over at Swansea to stay at Plymouth as they prepare for first season back in the Championship".

The 38-year-old has done an outstanding job at Home Park, leading the Pilgrims to the League One title in his first full season in management, accumulating an incredible 101 points.

It is not the first time Schumacher has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Huddersfield Town reportedly considering him in September to replace Danny Schofield, while he was also linked with West Bromwich Albion in October following Steve Bruce's sacking.

Schumacher signed a two-year contract extension with Argyle in November that will keep him at the club until 2027.

What is the latest with Swansea City's managerial search?

Schumacher turning the job down is the latest blow for the Swans in a frustrating search for a new manager.

Chris Davies, who had previously had a spell in South Wales as assistant to Brendan Rodgers, was said to be the club's top target, but he is set to join Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at Tottenham Hotspur, while another candidate, Ryan Mason, is also expected to stay with Spurs under the Australian after a stint as caretaker.

Wigan Athletic's Shaun Maloney, Birmingham City's John Eustace, Oscar Garcia, Carl Hoefkens and Nathan Jones have also been linked with the role.

Would Steven Schumacher have been a good appointment for Swansea City?

Schumacher would have been an excellent appointment for the Swans.

He has established himself as one of the most highly-rated coaches in the EFL after leading the Pilgrims to the third tier title, delivering a side playing attractive, attacking football and instilling a winning mentality in his squad.

However, it is understandable why Schumacher has turned down the Swans job with Argyle on an upward trajectory and uncertainty over the budget he would receive at the Swansea.com Stadium, while there is also the possibility that key players such as Matt Grimes, Jay Fulton and Joel Piroe could depart.

Schumacher seems destined to manage at the highest level, but it makes sense for him to stay with the Pilgrims for now.