Plymouth Argyle boss makes prediction on West Brom links

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher believes there’s probably nothing in the reports linking him with the West Bromwich Albion top job, speaking to the BBC following days of speculation.

The 38-year-old has impressed since taking over from Ryan Lowe in December, making the step up to management seamlessly and keeping the Pilgrims on course to get themselves back to the Championship following a long absence.

Currently sitting at the top of League One, his side have been one of the most consistent in the division this season, going unbeaten in over two months and managing to force their way ahead of the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday who invested in their squads once more in the summer.

His work hasn’t gone unnoticed either according to journalist Alan Nixon, who believes he is currently under consideration to become the Baggies’ new boss following their decision to dismiss Steve Bruce during the early stages of last week.

However, he is just one of several candidates reported to be on Albion’s list at this stage with Millwall’s Gary Rowett also linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

And Schumacher believes nothing will probably materialise in terms of a managerial switch at this point, with Plymouth yet to receive contact from the Midlands outfit regarding his services.

He said: “If there’s been interest from West Brom I think that’s great because that shows we’re doing something well here, because you wouldn’t get spoken about if you were sitting down the bottom of the league or mid-table.

“It just shows the good job that everyone’s doing – not just me, and we’re getting recognised with these big clubs.

“West Brom’s a massive club, but there’s been no contact and as far as I’m concerned there’s probably nothing in it.”

The Verdict:

Schumacher does seem loyal to the cause because he could have easily left after Lowe’s departure in December – but remained fully committed to the cause and is reaping the rewards of that.

It’s currently unclear whether the Pilgrims will be able to maintain their current consistency – but the early stages of this season alone will surely put Schumacher in the frame for several second-tier jobs over the next few months.

He was receiving praise for his work even when Lowe was in the top job, so it’s no real surprise to see him doing well at this stage, though you do have to commend him for making the transition to become a head coach.

Even after his appointment, he has faced adversity with their heavy defeat on the final day of the season against MK Dons last term spoiling the mood following an uplifting campaign.

But the 38-year-old ensured they wouldn’t have a major hangover from that coming into this term and the Pilgrims should be excited – because he will only get even better with more experience under his belt.