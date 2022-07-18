“Plymouth Argyle” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit makes bold prediction ahead of 2022/23

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League One is set up to be just as exciting as it was last season, the division almost split into two with the sides pushing for the play-offs achieving incredibly high points totals for their positional finish.

Some of the newly relegated teams will be strong and will back themselves to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, while others who narrowly missed out on promotion last time around have been improving their squads in aiming to go one better.

Plymouth Argyle missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season, and FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques believes that they could come back from that very strongly in 2022/23.

Speaking to Football League World, Jaques said: “I think there’s an obvious four or five teams that you’d at least expect to be in the top six.

“A couple of them would be really disappointed if they didn’t get automatic.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Plymouth Argyle have got a decent chance to get in the play-offs, they always get overlooked and they nearly proved people wrong last season, I think they finished one place outside of the play-offs.

“I know a couple of Argyle fans, and they were really happy with how they played last season.

“Providing they keep hold of the squad that they’ve got currently, I can’t really see them doing anything other than top half and possibly sneaking into the play-offs, which’d be a really good effort considering the budget of teams around them.”