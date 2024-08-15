Wayne Rooney secured his first competitive victory as Plymouth Argyle boss on Wednesday night, as the Greens overcame League Two Cheltenham Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Goals from Ben Waine, Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu secured the win for the Pilgrims, who progressed to the second round for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.

After Sunday’s opening day 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, victory over the Robins was the perfect tonic for the Devon side, as they looked to regain some confidence ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Hull City.

One player in particular will have staked his claim for a regular spot in the side under his new boss, with New Zealand international Waine getting on the scoresheet in his first appearance of the season.

Ben Waine performance gives Wayne Rooney food for thought

Waine wasn’t even in the squad for the weekend’s trip to Yorkshire, having not long come back from representing his country at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The frontman netted in the Kiwis' opening game of the competition in France, as they earned a 2-1 victory over Guinea, before going down to the hosts and the USA in their remaining two fixtures.

Related Plymouth Argyle supporters must remember one fact after Sheffield Wednesday shocker: View The Pilgrims were caught cold on the Championship opening day, but all is not as bad as it seems

After that sojourn over the Channel, the 23-year-old looks to have come back with renewed vigour, as his performance at Home Park proved, in an unfamiliar role on the left side of the pitch.

With Ryan Hardie taking the number nine role, the former Wellington Phoenix man performed admirably on the left flank, as well as dropping into a central role and trying to link play between defence and attack.

That sort of fluidity going forward was something that we didn’t see from the Pilgrims at Hillsborough, and will have given the Green Army a taste of what could be to come under Rooney during his time on the south coast.

Ben Waine's league record with Plymouth Argyle Season Appearances Starts Goals 2022-23 9 1 1 2023-24 32 9 2 As of 15/8/24, Source: FBRef

And Wayne will have been impressed by Waine, with his quick-thinking earning him a first goal of the season, as he acted quickest to top in the rebound, as Adam Randell’s free-kick was saved by visiting goalkeeper Joe Day.

That goalscoring instinct is something that the New Zealander has in spades, and if his new boss can utilise him in the right manner in the season to come, he could have a player who could fire some all-important goals in the season ahead.

Ben Waine struggles to make an impact in early Plymouth Argyle career

The fact that Wednesday’s affair was just Waine’s 14th start as an Argyle player since moving to the club in January 2023 speaks volumes, with the 23-year-old rarely being trusted to lead the line over the past 18 months.

The striker has chipped in with the odd goal here and there, but was only afforded 920 minutes of league action in the previous campaign, as the Pilgrims fought off relegation.

Of his 32 appearances in the Championship, only nine of them have come from the first whistle, with Ryan Hardie [pictured] proving unmoving in his role as the leading striker at the club.

As a result, Waine's inclusion in the Argyle squad split opinion in the previous campaign, as he stuggled to make an impact in his rare minutes on the pitch, although his never-ending work rate helped to endear himself to the fans.

But Rooney’s new-look system, which seems to favour a fluid attacking trio behind the main man, could play into Waine’s hands, as he continues to learn off of one of the best striker’s the country has ever seen.

The Argyle boss was prolific at dropping deeper to receive the ball before making an impact in his career, and if Waine can learn off the best, he could end up having more of a part to play in the season ahead.