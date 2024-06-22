Highlights Young stars like Tyreik Wright could benefit from time away to regain form and confidence for Plymouth Argyle.

Callum Wright, another promising player, may also thrive elsewhere to secure regular playing time and development.

Striker Ben Waine's popularity at Plymouth Argyle may not be enough to secure consistent time on the pitch, potentially leading to a loan move.

Plenty of decisions will have to be made between now and the end of the transfer window, and at Plymouth Argyle it will be no different, with the Greens looking to add to a squad that just about clung onto Championship status last season.

The Pilgrims needed a victory on the final day of the campaign to preserve their place in the second tier, and will be looking to build on that result with a stronger showing this time around.

With the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager last month, the former Manchester United man will want to run his eye over the players in his squad before decisions are made over players’ long-term futures with the club, with some stars likely to be shipped out for the season elsewhere.

Here we take a look at four Argyle players who could benefit from some time away from Devon in the upcoming campaign, and why a temporary move could be best for all parties.

Tyreik Wright

Big things were expected of Tyreik Wright ahead of his move to the club in January 2023 from Aston Villa, with the pacy wide man setting League Two alight with some strong showings for Bradford City.

That flame has well and truly died a death since his move to Devon though, with the 22-year-old featuring in just eleven matches for the Greens in that time, with just six of those appearances coming from the first whistle.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was shipped back to the Bantams in January of this year, as he looked to rekindle some form back in Yorkshire, and scored twice in 14 matches on his return to the club.

The young star has looked like a man devoid of confidence whenever he has taken to the pitch for the Pilgrims, and another move away could be what he needs at this point in his career, with Argyle unlikely to give him much game time once again this season.

Rooney will want to have a look at the player himself when the squad return for pre-season training at the start of July, but if a permanent deal isn’t sorted, another loan move could be on the cards before September comes.

Callum Wright

Just like his namesake Tyreik, Callum Wright has been something of a fringe player since making the move to Argyle from Blackpool 18 months ago, with just 18 league starts since he made Devon his home.

That’s not to say that the forward hasn’t made an impact during his time in green, with an injury time winner against Shrewsbury Town helping the Pilgrims on their way to League One promotion in the 22/23 campaign, as well as notching three more that season to help his side get over the line.

It was something of a different story in the Championship though, with the 24-year-old only mustering eight league starts over the past 12 months, with just a single assist to his name across the campaign.

Callum Wright Plymouth Argyle league stats League One 2022/23 Championship 2023/24 Appearances 20 21 Starts 10 8 Goals 4 0 Assists 4 1 Goal contribution/90 0.73 0.11 Source: FBRef

Despite a late recall to the team as Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell took over first-team matters after the departure of Ian Foster, it’s hard to see Wright nailing down a place in the attacking lineup for Argyle next season, with a spell at a League One side likely to bring the best out of him.

Ben Waine

This one is a tricky one to call, with Ben Waine one of the most popular men at Home Park at the minute, with Argyle fans loving his enthusiasm and work rate when he gets on the pitch, even if the quality doesn’t always come with it.

The New Zealand international has never really been given a spell in the first-team to show what he can do at either League One or Championship level following his move from Wellington Phoenix in January 2023, with Ryan Hardie preferred up top more often than not.

With just ten starts to his name in 18 months, Waine must be itching to prove what he can do in the English game when given the opportunity, but that chance doesn’t look to be coming at Argyle any time soon.

It could be a different story if he gets a strong pre-season under his belt, and the influence of one of the country’s finest ever strikers giving him advice on his game, but at this moment in time, it would be no surprise to see the 23-year-old head out to prove what he can do when given game time this season.

A lot will hinge on whether Argyle get busy in the summer transfer window in terms of bringing strikers into the club, and if they bring one or two strikers in with Championship pedigree, Waine’s place in the squad will quickly become under threat.

Jack Matthews

Jack Matthews is one of the latest academy graduates to sign a professional deal with Argyle, having put pen to paper earlier this month alongside fellow youngster Josh Bernard.

The defender has been a prominent figure for the under-18s after progressing through the youth setup, as well as filling in at a number of positions throughout the season when needed.

The 18-year-old made his first-team bow for the Pilgrims in their FA Cup replay defeat to Leeds United earlier in the year, as he came on as a late substitute in extra time to experience the Home Park atmosphere for the first time.

With the likes of Dan Scarr, Lewis Gibson and Brendan Galloway all ahead of him in the pecking order as it stands, earning a place in the defensive line could prove tricky this season for the teenager, and a loan out to a local side could be the best thing for his development.

After joining Argyle in their pre-season camp in Spain, as well as further matches in the buildup to the season, Matthews could benefit from a move to the likes of Plymouth Parkway, Torquay United, or even Dorchester Town to build up his minutes in the men’s game, and return to the fold next season with plenty of experience under his belt.