Ben Waine is set to compete for New Zealand in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer, in what will be a proud moment for the Plymouth Argyle striker.

The frontman has already grabbed the headlines back in his homeland after finding the back of the net four times for the All Whites in their OFC Nations Cup triumph earlier this summer, and will be looking for another strong showing on the global stage in the weeks to come.

Braces in matches against the Solomon Islands and Tahiti will have helped the striker rediscover his form in front of goal which has been lacking since his move to Home Park 18 months ago, and Argyle will be hoping that knack for scoring goals continues into the new season.

With Muhamed Tijani arriving on a season-long loan to provide further competition in the final third for the season ahead, the Kiwi will need to prove himself this season to maintain any hope of any regular game time in the Championship.

Ben Waine gets set for Paris 2024 Olympics journey with New Zealand

Although the opening ceremony isn’t until Friday, Waine and his compatriots will get their Olympic journey underway on Wednesday, as they face Guinea in the opening match of the group stage.

That fixture against the African side will ease them into the competition, before coming up against the USA in their second game, and then finishing the initial part of the competition with a match against hosts France next Tuesday.

Whether they advance into the knockout stages or not, Waine will be looking to get plenty of minutes in the tank on the global stage in the week to come, and will be hoping to cause an upset or two in the meantime.

Ben Waine's league record with Plymouth Argyle Season Appearances Starts Goals 2022-23 9 1 1 2023-24 32 9 2 Source: FBRef

With five goals in 16 appearances for his country to date, the New Zealander has shown more prowess in front of goal on the international stage than he has since his move to Devon in January 2023, in a move that has so far yet to come to fruition.

The 23-year-old has netted just three times in his 41 league appearances in a green shirt to date, and has failed to offer much competition to Ryan Hardie in the battle for the number nine role at the club.

For all of his hard work and hounding when he gets onto the pitch, the striker has been missing that cutting edge when he has been thrown into the mix, which contributed to the Greens’ poor form towards the end of the previous campaign.

With Hardie [pictured] failing to hit the heights from the start of the season, the Pilgrims were calling out for his deputy to step up to the occasion and help in the battle against relegation, but the drop-off in quality when the Kiwi entered the pitch often left him as more of a hindrance than a benefit when he entered the fray.

Therefore, a strong showing in Paris before the Championship season gets underway could be exactly what he needs to get the confidence flowing, and Argyle will be hoping he comes back refreshed for the season ahead.

Muhamed Tijani addition, Jayden Danns interest spells trouble for Ben Waine

Waine has already seen his place within the match day squad come under threat this summer, with the Pilgrims adding Slavia Prague forward Muhamed Tijani to their ranks on a season-long loan.

The frontman offers a different dimension to the New Zealander with his impressive frame, and has already shown his abilities with a brace against Cheltenham Town in the most-recent pre-season friendly.

That competition for starting places is something that Wayne Rooney [pictured] will be making the most of in the season ahead, with the number nine position no longer the two-horse race it was in the year before.

The Greens have also been linked with a move for Liverpool starlet Jayden Danns recently, which underlines the fact that Argyle are looking to bulk up their attacking options and go back to the all-out attacking football the locals had grown used to in recent seasons.

With the focus on the attacking output, that could spell bad news for Waine, who hasn’t produced the goods since moving to the UK to compete in the Football League, with his future seemingly in the balance as it stands.

If he can come back from France with his head held high and chest puffed out, the New Zealander could stake his claim for a place in the Argyle setup for the next campaign, but with attacking options looking likely to swell, his chances of a first-team spot seem slimmer than ever.