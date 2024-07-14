Highlights Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle squad is strengthening with new signings for the upcoming season.

Wayne Rooney’s tenure as Plymouth Argyle boss is fully underway now July has hit, with the Pilgrims put through their paces in a pre-season training camp in Marbella.

The Greens have already welcomed four players through the doors of Home Park this summer, with Nathanael Ogbeta joining the club from Swansea City, following the expiration of his contract with the Welsh side.

The Devon outfit have also added three season-long loan deals to their squad for the upcoming campaign, with frontman Muhamed Tijani joining from Slavia Prague, Ibrahim Cissoko from Toulouse, and Darko Gyabi returning from Leeds United.

With reinforcements coming into the club, Argyle will be looking to offload some players before the summer transfer window comes to a close, and here are four players who could well be on the move before August ends.

Mike Cooper

It would be a real shock if Mike Cooper was still an Argyle player come September, with the academy graduate reportedly rejecting a new deal to stay with the club past next summer.

The Pilgrims were said to have offered the 24-year-old a deal to make him the highest earner at the club, but after his refusal, they will have no other choice but to cash in on one of their star men this summer.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has previously reported that there is widespread interest in the shot-stopper this summer, while Aston Villa have been credited with a long-term interest in his services.

Michael Cooper Plymouth Argyle 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 19 Clean sheets 6 Clean sheet % 31.6% Goals allowed/90 1.26 Save % 72.6% Cross stopping % 11.0% Source: FBRef

With that in mind, Argyle will reluctantly listen to offers for Cooper this summer, as they try to recoup the biggest fee they can for a player who has helped his hometown side in their rise up the leagues in recent seasons.

Saxon Earley

Argyle’s director of football Neil Dewsnip recently described Saxon Earley as "like a new signing", with the full-back returning to pre-season training after spending close to a year on the sidelines.

The young defender made the move to Home Park in the January of 2023 from Norwich City, and got off to a promising start, as he scored twice in his nine appearances in the second half of that campaign.

It was a different story last season though, as the former Stevenage loanee featured in just two matches in August, before injuries restricted him from making another appearance for the rest of the year.

A loan move to Wycombe Wanderers in January didn’t go to plan, with another setback seeing him fail to register any playing minutes for the Chairboys, to further compound his year of injury hell.

Another loan move away could be what is needed for the former Norwich man this summer to regain confidence and fitness, with the likes of Bali Mumba, Joe Edwards, Nathanael Ogbeta and Matty Sorinola all capable deputies in the wide roles.

Callum Wright

After seeing his namesake Tyreik make the move to Bradford City earlier this month, the writing surely has to be on the wall for Callum Wright, who has failed to make much of an impact since moving from Blackpool in January 2023.

The 24-year-old started just eight games in the previous Championship campaign and failed to trouble the scorers as he was used sporadically in the final minutes of games when Argyle were chasing a deficit.

After some bright glimpses during the second half of the League One Championship season in 22/23, Wright has failed to cut it in the second tier, which has been much the story of his career, having had a similar scenario while at Bloomfield Road.

With a contract that runs at Home Park until the summer of 2026, Argyle may be looking to offload Wright for good this summer, with the likes of Gyabi and Cissoko likely to be preferred in the attacking areas.

Ben Waine

The signing of Tijani speaks volumes for where Ben Waine sits in the Argyle pecking order this summer, with the New Zealand international failing to cut the mustard during his time in Devon.

With just ten starts during his 18 months at the club, it is clear that the Kiwi is never going to dislodge Ryan Hardie as the club’s first-choice striker and the arrival of the Slavia Prague man will only damage those chances even more.

While he can never be faulted for his work-rate and determination when given the chance to get on the field, Waine lacks that cutting edge in front of goal that is needed in a Championship side, while his buildup play also needs working on.

As he enters the final year of his contract at Home Park, the question has to be asked whether Waine’s time at the club has come to an end, with better alternatives likely to be found during the transfer window if Rooney feels the need for extra firepower.