It has emerged that Plymouth Argyle's Bali Mumba is not a transfer target for Middlesbrough this month, despite speculation linking him with a move to the Riverside Stadium.

It was reported by Graeme Bailey that Boro were showing an interest in signing Mumba this month after impressing for Plymouth Argyle, but Dominic Shaw of the Northern Echo has reported that he is not a target for the club.

Boro have added his former Plymouth teammate Morgan Whittaker to their ranks this month and losing Mumba would have made things even worse for the Green Army, but it appears he won't be leaving for the Riverside Stadium after all.

Bali Mumba is not a Middlesbrough transfer target for January transfer window

It appears that Mumba isn't on the radar of Boro this month, but, of course, that doesn't mean that he's guaranteed to stay put at Home Park, with transfer interest from elsewhere.

It's been reported that Leeds United are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old as they weigh up a potential move for him, but Boro not being interested in him will be a welcome boost to Plymouth supporters as it's one less team to worry about.

Leeds may have been watching his Boro links with interest, and news that Michael Carrick's side aren't interested in Mumba this month could open the door for Daniel Farke's side to make a move.

Related New Morgan Whittaker claims made after Plymouth Argyle controversy before Boro exit It has been claimed that Morgan Whittaker did not refuse to play for Plymouth Argyle against Burnley ahead of his transfer to Middlesbrough.

New Plymouth boss Miron Muslic will be desperately hoping that Mumba stays put as he's shown his quality this season with impressive performances in a range of different positions, and his performance in the recent 2-2 draw with Sunderland shows he can mix it against some of the division's best sides.

Given their precarious league position, January is a huge month for Plymouth and keeping Mumba will be as important as any new signings.

Keeping Bali Mumba is pivotal to Plymouth Argyle's Championship survival hopes

It's perhaps not too unfair to suggest that Plymouth don't have all that many Championship quality players, but Mumba is certainly one of them.

After losing Whittaker this month, losing Mumba too would be disastrous and mean that they're really up against it in terms of retaining their Championship status, so news of Boro's non-interest will certainly be welcome.

Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 20th Stoke City 29 -10 29 21st Portsmouth 28 -15 29 22nd Derby County 29 -8 27 23rd Luton Town 29 -19 26 24th Plymouth Argyle 29 -35 22

Middlesbrough supporters may well be disappointed to find out that Mumba will not be joining them this month, and they'll hope that one of their promotion rivals, Leeds United, don't secure his signature.