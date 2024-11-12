Plymouth Argyle fans will be reasonably happy with their start to the 2024-25 season.

Following a woeful opening day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, they have managed to find improvements and currently sit in 18th place with 16 points from 15 games.

This has seen several players impress, with the likes of Ibrahim Cissoko and Daniel Grimshaw particular standouts so far this season.

However, it is Adam Randell, stationed at the heart of the Pilgrims' midfield, who has been the most impressive.

Playing alongside Leeds United loanee Darko Gyabi, the Plymouth-born midfielder has been a creative force for the team but has also shown his ability to do the dirty work.

Adam Randell Plymouth Argyle 2024-25 Appearances 12 Average Rating 7.04 Goals and Assists 2 Chances Created per 90 1.63 Successful Crosses per 90 1.45 Source: FotMob

With 31 games still to go, Randell will be eager to maintain his strong influence on the team, and Plymouth fans will be hopeful that Wayne Rooney’s recent praise of the 24-year-old will prompt the club’s hierarchy to offer him a new contract.

Adam Randell - "Plymouth Argyle's future captain"

After scoring a crucial equaliser against Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday, Randell received glowing praise from his manager in the post-match interview. Rooney, who is nearing his sixth month in charge of Plymouth, had this to say about him: "He's Plymouth Argyle's future captain.

"I think he's got the right temperament, he's a local lad which is always important as well.

"Everything he's got as a player, the mindset and mentality is what I like."

Adding on to this, Rooney said: "He's an important player for us.

"I spoke to the physios, of course with any player coming back from injury there's an element of risk, but we felt it was such an important game for us that if we could get him on the pitch we'd do that.

"Thankfully he's come through, he's fine, he's got 90 minutes and got a goal, so [I'm] pleased for him."

The head coach's desperation for Randell to return just shows how highly he thinks of him. At 24-years-old, he still has plenty of development left in him and a departure from Home Park seems unlikely given his 'local lad' status.

However, Plymouth must be careful as the midfielder's current deal is set to expire in 2026. Losing him to a rival side just wouldn't be acceptable and with his status clear in Rooney's future plans, the board should be offering him a satisfactory deal.

Randell contract a reminder of Michael Cooper failure

While Argyle will be hopeful that Randell remains loyal to the club, they saw another local boy, Michael Cooper, depart Home Park last summer.

The goalkeeper, whose contract was allowed to run down to its final year, may have brought in £2 million, but had his deal been renewed sooner, that figure could have easily been much higher.

His performances for Sheffield United have since shown the importance of retaining your best talent. This is where Plymouth must act shrewdly and offer Randell the terms he would desire for a new contract at the club.

Another factor, could be the tier that Plymouth will enter in 2025-26. If Rooney's side can ensure safety come May, then they will be in a much stronger bargaining position to enter negotiations with Randell.

However, a drop-down to the third-tier would surely see Championship clubs come calling for his services, having impressed in his 57 appearances in the competition so far.

This will be one to watch over the coming months, and if Rooney envisions Randell as a future captain, he must urge the Plymouth hierarchy to resolve the midfielder's contract situation swiftly.