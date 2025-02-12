Plymouth Argyle will still be reeling following their FA Cup fourth round triumph over Liverpool last weekend, with the Greens overcoming the Reds 1-0 thanks to a Ryan Hardie penalty.

It marked the second time this season that the Pilgrims had overcome Premier League opposition, having despatched of Brentford in the third round, in what is currently their only victory away from home all season.

While there were plenty of celebrations after the Merseysiders were sent packing, and the prospect of a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City awaiting in the next round, there is still the very realistic prospect of Championship relegation staring them in the face.

That victory over Arne Slot’s side will have given them plenty of belief that they can achieve something that was unthinkable just a matter of weeks ago though, and with Miron Muslic committed to rescuing the Pilgrims, the Green Army will start to think anything is possible.

Miron Muslic makes Plymouth Argyle survival pledge

The jubilation was still in full flow at Home Park on Sunday when Muslic had already turned his attention back to the bread and butter of league football, with survival always the main objective since his arrival last month.

While the seas of green celebrations were in raptures across the Devonport and the Lyndhurst, the Austrian was processing all that he had just witnessed, and seized the opportunity to produce another war cry; something he has already become renowned for during his short time in the English game.

"The biggest moment is yet to come at the end of the season when we are staying up," he told the BBC post-match.

"This is my goal, this is what I have on my mind, inside my soul, this is the big, big goal for Argyle and then this will be the next biggest moment in my career.”

Plymouth Argyle's results under Muslic Competition Opposition Result FA Cup Liverpool (H) 1-0 W Championship West Bromwich Albion (H) 2-1 W Championship Sunderland (A) 2-2 D Championship Burnley (H) 0-5 L Championship Queens Park Rangers (H) 0-1 L Championship Oxford United (H) 1-1 D

Having turned fortunes around at perennial Belgian strugglers Cercle Brugge in his previous role, there is every belief that Argyle can be the next project in which he succeeds, and just a month into his tenure, he has everyone of a green persuasion firmly on his side.

Early Miron Muslic evidence suggests Plymouth Argyle can avoid relegation

While it took a few weeks for his ideas to be implemented to his new charges, the signs of Muslic’s style of play have been evident over the past fortnight, with the victory over Liverpool the icing on the cake following a productive couple of results preceding it.

A 2-2 draw at Sunderland could well be looked back upon as the match that turned Argyle’s season around, with that defensive structure showing signs of coming together, albeit with a makeshift backline that saw them finish with two full-backs playing centre-back as Nathanael Ogbeta netted a late equaliser.

From there, the Greens earned a first win in 16 league games against West Bromwich Albion, where Hardie was once again on the spot to cancel out Jayson Molumby’s opener, before the Scot rifled in the winner with minutes to go, and bring a roar back to Home Park that had been missing in recent weeks and months.

Muslic has proven himself to be a natural leader and a born winner, and Argyle are already reaping the benefits after a month in unison. That form now needs to be maintained for that survival push to become reality, with the Pilgrims unlikely to give an inch between now and May.

With the additional reinforcements of Nikola Katic and Maxi Talovierov, this is a team rejuvenated, and if Muslic does achieve the biggest moment in his career this summer, he will be heralded a hero at Home Park forever.