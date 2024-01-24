Highlights Plymouth Argyle's attacking record is impressive, with 47 goals scored this season, placing them among the best in the league.

The team's defensive record is a concern, having conceded 47 goals so far, with only two teams letting in more in the league.

New manager Ian Foster's background in coaching young teams could be beneficial in developing a more mature and well-rounded squad that can challenge for a play-off spot.

Plymouth Argyle are currently sat in the middle of the Championship table, but a closer look at their output shows they could be a team to keep an eye on when it comes to sheer entertainment.

The Pilgrims are almost perfectly in the mid-table; in 15th place, ten points off the play-offs and nine points away from the drop zone.

Argyle's attacking and defensive stats show precisely where the issue lies but, under new manager Ian Foster, a few tweaks could see them mount a late challenge for a play-off place, as they undeniably know how to score a goal.

Foster was announced as the new head coach at Home Park on 5 January this year, following former boss Steven Schumacher's departure from the club at the end of last year to become manager of fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Plymouth are among the best in the league going forward

Contrary to what you often see with a struggling side, the Devon side have few issues creating chances and putting the ball in the back of the net.

Much of this is thanks to star attacker Morgan Whittaker, who has notched 15 goals so far this season, making him the club's top scorer and, unsurprisingly, attracting attention from Premier League clubs.

However, it is not a one-man show at Home Park, with striker Ryan Hardie also chipping in ten goals and former loanee Finn Azaz netting seven before his recall by parent club Aston Villa to move on a permenant deal to Middlesbrough.

The club's goal scoring record is genuine title-contender level, having scored 47 goals so far this season. Only the current top four; Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United, have scored more.

Defensive lapses are dragging Argyle back

This, therefore, suggests that the defence is where the issue lies for the Pilgrims and their current defensive record does show this to be the case.

Despite flying high in front of goal, they have also conceded 47 goals in the league so far, with only Blackburn Rovers and bottom of the league Rotherham United letting in more.

Though the club's current league position doesn't look great, those underlying records show that there is a base to work with. A bit of tightening up at the back from new man Foster could see them rocket up the league, providing they hold on to key players like Whittaker beyond the January transfer window.

Foster could be the ideal coach

Where Argyle currently sit in the table, despite being one of the most threatening teams in front of goal, could show a level of naivety in game management and defensive composure.

This would make sense, as the Pilgrims currently have the fourth-youngest average squad age in the league at 24.4 years, with fellow defensive strugglers Rovers also joining the side in that top four.

Youngest squads in the Championship, as per Transfermarkt. Team Average age Sunderland 22.6 years Blackburn Rovers 23.7 years Leeds United 24.1 years Plymouth Argyle 24.4 years Southampton 24.7 years

Although some coaches would be better suited to a more experienced squad, this might be the perfect challenge for Foster, who, before making the switch from Steven Gerrard's assistant at Saudi side Al-Ettifaq to manager at Home Park, boasts an extensive CV in top-level academy football and youth coaching.

He held academy coaching roles at Coventry City and with the U18, U19 and U20 England squads before moving to the Middle East this summer, so is well-accustomed to dealing with and developing young teams. He also featured as a coach for the England U17 World Cup-winning side, which featured current Argyle defender Lewis Gibson.

If Foster can put everything he learned as youth coach to use in his new role, it's likely that a more mature, well-rounded squad may start to surface at Home Park, which will surely go some way to reducing the amount of opportunities afforded to the opposition.

It's a difficult job to get a blunt attack scoring, but that's no issue for Argyle. A few defensive tweaks could be all that is needed to see them progress and, on paper, Foster has the perfect background to develop this young side into genuine play-off contenders in the future.

What's clear right now, though, is that the goals they score and concede make them the team to watch in the Championship.