Highlights New Plymouth Argyle manager Ian Foster has made several signings in the January transfer window, including experienced midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Forshaw's previous clubs, Leeds United and Norwich City, have seen a decline in his playing time, making him an advantageous addition for Argyle.

Forshaw's leadership and experience will be invaluable to the young prospects that Plymouth Argyle has also brought in during the transfer window.

New Plymouth Argyle manager Ian Foster had a hugely busy January transfer window to kickstart his tenure.

Several youngsters were signed by the Devonshire club, which made the arrival of Adam Forshaw something of an outlier.

The experienced midfielder hasn’t played all that much recently with Leeds United and Norwich City, something which Argyle have swooped in to benefit from.

The loss of Leeds and Norwich

Forshaw was a stalwart at Leeds for much of his time there, between 2018 and 2023.

Towards the end of his employment at Elland Road, however, the midfielder featured less frequently, with injuries and the success of the club in getting to the Premier League coming at his expense.

In the summer, the Liverpudlian headed to Norwich City on a free transfer but amassed a mere 183 league minutes spread across six Championship games, which meant by January, the club were willing to call it quits, for their own benefit as well as that of the player.

Adam Forshaw's professional career in numbers, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Middlesbrough 103 2 4 5,632 Brentford 100 11 12 7,667 Leeds United 91 0 3 5,762 Wigan Athletic 17 1 1 1,222 Norwich City 9 0 0 341 Everton 2 0 0 98

It might not have worked out in his final few seasons at Elland Road or with the Canaries but the 32-year-old still has a lot to offer - both on the pitch and in the dressing room. The experience he brings to the table is invaluable as he's been part of several successful teams - having enjoyed the ecstasy of promotion with Brentford, Middlesbrough, and Leeds as well.

Given the January captures of some young prospects by Plymouth Argyle, his presence looks set to be vital for the Pilgrims this term.

Plymouth Argyle picking up the pieces

Leeds and Norwich’s loss is very much Argyle’s gain, as Forshaw has displayed in his first few run outs for his new club.

Having been ineligible for Plymouth's FA Cup replay against former club Leeds, his two appearances - both starts - have come in the wins over Swansea (1-0) and Cardiff City (3-1) and he has proven his importance to the side already.

On both occasions, he played alongside Whites loanee Darko Gyabi in midfield. Forshaw was disciplined and calm allowing the 19-year-old to push forward and be aggressive, illustrating how he'll be able to unlock the potential of the talent around him at Home Park.

It's a small sample size but it speaks volumes about what he'll offer defensively that after two games he's averaging more interceptions per 90 than any other current Argyle player and sits joint fifth for tackles per 90 (Whoscored).

That's not to say he hasn't influenced the game in possession. Forshaw has averaged 31 passes per 90, more than any other midfielder in Foster's squad, at an impressive completion rate of 82.3% and 1.5 key passes per 90, which is only bettered by Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine.

He was named man of the match in the win at Swansea, completing 20 of his 21 passes as well as creating two chances, including picking out Morgan Whittaker with a pinpoint low cross for the winner.

His impact is being felt on the pitch already but he should offer more than that for a squad that includes plenty of youngsters. Amongst those to arrive at the club in January were Devine and Gyabi, both of whom are just 19 years of age. They will also operate in midfield and learn a bucket load from Forshaw.

Foster has used his connections to sign these youngsters on loan from clubs bigger than Argyle and the transfer window was planned perfectly in truth, Forshaw joining at the same time and taking on the responsibility of a mentor off of the pitch as well as a leader on it.

Taking advantage of Leeds and Norwich's reluctance to use the 32-year-old in recent seasons has proven the latest in a series of clever transfers from Argyle and given he's joined on a free transfer, they should benefit from it beyond just 2023/24.