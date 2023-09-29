Plymouth Argyle have probably exceeded expectations during the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign under the guidance of Steven Schumacher.

The newly-promoted side have enjoyed a highly respectable start to the new season upon their long-awaited return to the Championship.

Three of their opening opponents had recently played Premier League football, so securing four points against that trio and 10 in total will have instilled Schumacher with real confidence. That all began with an impressive 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town, followed by a goalless draw against Watford, and they were then defeated at the death by Southampton in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Schumacher has one of the more limited budgets in the division at his disposal and therefore has had to be extremely savvy in the market, with the permanent additions of key men Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker just two of eleven additions throughout the summer window. Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and the returning Finn Azaz are among the other eye-catching signings.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

They are going to be a side full of optimism following their title win in League One last year and are on the rise under Schumacher, with their business in the market primarily focusing on the signing of younger players.

Argyle are pursuing a model that is sustainable and one that should give them some profitable assets, irrespective of whether they survive the drop this season. Schumacher's goal will be to guide them to safety in the hopes of building further in 2024/25.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Niall Ennis Blackburn Rovers Permanent James Bolton St Mirren Permanent Luke Jephcott St Johnstone Permanent Danny Mayor Fleetwood Town Permanent Conor Grant Port Vale Permanent James Wilson Bristol Rovers Permanent Adam Parkes Plymouth Parkway Permanent Ryan Law Truro City Permanent Finley Craske Torquay Permanent Brandon Pursall Mousehole Permanent Will Jenkins-Davies Torquay Loan Oscar Halls Plymouth Parkway Loan Jack Endacott Tiverton Loan

However, their new signings will have a big impact on the wage bill at Home Park for the current season, especially as a number of players will be on more money in a league above the third tier.

Here, we take a look at all you need to know about the club's player salaries for the 2023/24 season in the Championship.

What is the average weekly wage at Plymouth?

Per estimated figures from Capology, Plymouth have one of the most modest weekly wage totals in the second tier - with £116,538 as their total weekly payroll, which works out at an average of £4,162 per player.

Over the course of the season, that means that they have an annual payroll of £6,060,000 at an average of £216,429 yearly per player.

Albeit, the figures are only an estimate, but it places them at the bottom of the division for their wage bill in the Championship, just behind Rotherham United in 23rd; even though it has increased from last year, largely due to promotion.

Those sort of financial metrics often indicate where a club will be competing but that's not always the case and Argyle have shown they're club capable of having success on a limited budget.

Who is the highest-paid Plymouth Argyle player?

Bali Mumba is Argyle's highest-paid player at around £15,000 per week. His total gross salary per year is set at around £780,000 before tax, according to Capology's estimations.

Other high earners in the Plymouth squad this season are Luke Cundle, Mustapha Bundu, and Morgan Whittaker. The trio earn weekly wages worth £11,538, £10,000, and £7,500 respectively.

That pales in comparison to the earnings for the recently relegated sides, with Jamie Vardy, Ricardo Pereira, Kelechi Iheanacho, Patrick Bamford, and Stuart Armstrong among the top ten earners in the second tier this term, with many of them paid in excess of £50,000 per week.