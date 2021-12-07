Plymouth Argyle announce new manager as Ryan Lowe departs

Steven Schumacher has been appointed the new manager of Plymouth Argyle with Ryan Lowe resigning from his post, as announced on the club’s website this afternoon.

Schumacher steps up from his role as assistant manager to Lowe and will take charge of the team in their trip to Milton Keynes Dons on Wednesday evening.

The 37-year-old who finished his playing career in 2018 had previously worked under Lowe at Bury but will not be following him into his next club and instead takes the top job at Plymouth Argyle.

Director of Football Neil Dewsnip was excited about the change in the dugout when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Steven and the club, and one that I know both parties will embrace.

“For as long as I’ve known him, Steven’s dedication to becoming the best coach he can be has been there for all to see, and I firmly believe the time is right for him to step into management.

“He has shown great commitment to Argyle, and our footballing philosophy is one he has played a big part in shaping.”

Argyle currently sit fourth in League One and with the continuity within the coaching staff confirmed they will begin life after Ryan Lowe in a crunch encounter on Wednesday evening.

The Verdict

It is hard to infer how significant a role Schumacher had under Lowe, but having also contributed to the former manager’s success at Bury it is apparent that he has been crucial to the Pilgrims’ rise since arriving at the club in 2019. Argyle have a very realistic chance of finishing in the play-off places this season and it is likely that Schumacher has already had a part to play in identifying some targets with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Plymouth have lost their last three league matches and will be desperate to bounce back at Stadium MK, it feels like a risky decision given Schumacher’s lack of experience as the main man in the dugout but only time can tell us if the Argyle hierarchy have made the right decision.