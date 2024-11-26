Plymouth Argyle are hovering two points above the drop zone, with Wayne Rooney's side struggling to convert draws into wins.

One win in seven has meant that after an early season turn of form, they're once again under pressure from those below them.

A big factor behind their wavering position is their inability to score goals, with the Pilgrims managing just 17 in the 16 games they have played so far this term.

Ryan Hardie, Michael Obafemi and Andre Gray have all been deployed in that number nine role, but Rooney still seems unsure of who fits the bill. However, Friday night's fixture against Watford would have given him food for thought, with Gray netting a brace against his former employer.

His late finish to snatch a draw means he has now bagged three goals in five games, raising questions about whether Plymouth will extend his short-term deal, which is set to expire in January.

With this in mind, Football League World spoke to Carlton Palmer to get his perspective on what option Rooney's side should exercise in regard to Gray.

Palmer backs Plymouth to offer Gray an extended contract

Speaking exclusively to FLW, the former England international said: "Wayne Rooney's job is to keep Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this season, and if he does that, then he has done a fantastic job.

"Argyle don't have the best budget in the league, but one thing he (Rooney) has managed to do well is bringing in Andre Gray on a free transfer. It's worked out brilliantly for him so far, with Gray scoring two goals against Watford to earn them a draw.

"Gray has done well, and I'm sure that Rooney and the Plymouth hierarchy will look at his age of 33 as a reason not to enter into a long-term contract, but instead offer him a deal until the end of the season and assess it then.

"But the problem is, if he keeps on playing the way that he is, another club may come in and offer him a longer-term deal than Plymouth. However, there has to be loyalty from Andre Gray, who never thought he would be given that opportunity to play in England again.

"On that basis, you'd like to think he stays with Plymouth until the end of the season."

Plymouth Argyle have to retain Gray

As identified by Palmer, Gray is an ageing character, but his performance against Watford displays the finishing qualities he still possesses.

So far, in his 265 minutes of action, he has managed a resounding three goals from an expected amount (xG) of just 0.62.

Andre Gray stats Plymouth Argyle Matches started as striker 2 Minutes 265 Goals 3 Assists 0 xGOT/90 0.66 xG 0.62 Stats Correct As Of November 23, 2024

This statistic is particularly striking given Plymouth's struggles to create chances in the 2024-25 season, with their total xG of just 11.8 being the lowest in the league. This is further highlighted by their big chances created, which stand at just 13 — meaning they average less than one big opportunity per game.

If they're to stay up, it is likely they will need to continue to outperform these metrics. Therefore, signing Gray until the summer of 2025 is a no-brainer as he could be the difference between relegation and safety.