As Wayne Rooney continues to develop his Plymouth Argyle squad, decisions will have to be made over a number of players’ futures at the club over the coming months.

Whether they are stars who helped steer the Greens to the League One title in 22/23, or new arrivals who are deemed surplus to requirements already, there is sure to be plenty of movement at Home Park as contracts tick down heading towards next summer.

The Devon outfit currently have three players who are set to walk away from the club when their current deal runs out as it stands, with another short-term deal up for discussion in January.

Here we take a look at those playing for their future at the club as it stands and will be looking to impress the former Birmingham City boss heading into 2025.

Plymouth Argyle contracts expiring in 2025 Jordan Houghton Julio Pleguezuelo Mustapha Bundu Ben Waine Will Jenkins Davies Andre Gray Source: Transfermarkt

Andre Gray

Due to the Greens’ lack of attacking options at the club, Andre Gray signed a short-term deal with the club in October, which will see him stay at Home Park until January as it stands.

The former Luton Town man had been playing his football in Saudi Arabia before returning to the EFL and has already proven just how much he oozes Championship quality during his brief time at the club.

Having netted his first goal for his new employers in their dramatic comeback in a 3-3 draw with Preston North End last month, there will be plenty among the Green Army hoping the 33-year-old will stay at the club until the season’s end.

Whether the Pilgrims have other ideas with the January transfer window in mind remains to be seen, but if he is firing fit and prepared to stay in the southwest for longer, Argyle could reap the rewards from having a top quality striker on their hands.

Jordan Houghton

Having signed a two-year extension with the club after earning promotion in the summer of 2023, Jordan Houghton is the latest promotion winner who could be coming to the end of his time at Home Park as it stands.

Having played in 40 Championship matches last season, the former Chelsea midfielder has found game time harder to come by in the current campaign, with the likes of Adam Randell, Darko Gyabi and Adam Forshaw all preferred in the engine room.

With that in mind, the 28-year-old could be on the chopping block when 2025 comes around, and may even be considering leaving in January in search of more game time elsewhere.

Mustapha Bundu

Mustapha Bundu joined Argyle last summer but has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Home Park during his time with the club.

The Sierra Leone international began just nine league games in the previous campaign, with Rooney following in the footsteps of previous Argyle managers in not fancying the frontman from the off.

Having netted a season-defining winner against Leicester City at Home Park last season, there is plenty of warmth towards the former Anderlecht man from the Green Army, but unless he shows stark improvement over the coming months, he will more than likely be on his way when the current season comes to an end.

Julio Pleguezuelo

Wayne Rooney has recently praised Julio Pleguezuelo for his professionalism during the start of the season, with the former Arsenal man unable to get any game time in the league for the first two months of the campaign.

That all changed in the draw against Preston North End, where an injury to Joe Edwards saw the Spaniard introduced, before the Pilgrims rallied to claim an unlikely draw during his time on the pitch.

That marked his first appearance of the season, and if he can take the opportunity given to him with both hands, he may be able to change opinions of him during his time on the pitch, having been out of favour of late.

While it looks as if the ex-FC Twente man could be on his way out, he will continue to battle for a place in the starting lineup and prove to his new boss that he is capable of stepping up when needed over the coming months.

Ben Waine

Currently on loan with Mansfield Town in League One, Ben Waine's contract at Home Park is set to expire next summer, although the club do have the option of triggering an extra year in the New Zealand' international's deal.

Having struggled for game time last season - with just nine league starts - the decision was made for the 23-year-old to make the move to the third-tier Stags, although Lee Gregory is proving hard to dislodge at the One Call Stadium at this moment in time.

It remains to be seen whether Argyle see any sense in extending the deal past next summer, but on current evidence, the Kiwi will likely be looking for new employers when July comes about.

Will Jenkins Davies

Academy graduate Will Jenkins Davies looked set to be leaving Home Park in the summer just gone, only for a last-minute contract extension seeing the 20-year-old given another year to prove himself to new boss Rooney.

Since then, the wide man has been loaned out to Torquay United in the National League South, and with time running out to impress his current employers, it looks likely that he will be moved on next summer.