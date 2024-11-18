Plymouth Argyle are the latest English football club to be the subject of a documentary, following in the footsteps of Sunderland and Wrexham.

Filming is already underway for the behind-the-scenes documentary, which will follow the club and manager Wayne Rooney, according to BBC Sport.

Cameras will be filming at Home Park as the former Manchester United man experiences his first season in charge of the Pilgrims.

It has not yet been confirmed which platform or channel the show will screen on or when it will go on air.

Plymouth Argyle following Sunderland and Wrexham's cue

Argyle are currently languishing in 18th position, with four wins from their opening 15 games, and will be the latest Football League side to be documented.

Netflix's 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' lasted three series and followed the club's fortunes as they faced successive relegations from the Premier League and the Championship, before achieving promotion from League One.

Wrexham followed suit and their 'Welcome to Wrexham' series aired on Disney+, which featured Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's running of the club.

Several Premier League sides have also been the subject of behind-the-scenes documentaries, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool all being documented.

Behind-the-scenes documentary likely to be controversial among Pilgrims supporters

Whenever a football club allows behind-the-scenes filming, it often divides supporters given the intrusive nature of the filming.

Given Plymouth's current standing in the Championship, the club will be thrust further into the spotlight as relegation is a real possibility this season.

On the other hand, many Pilgrims supporters will be relishing the opportunity to watch behind-the-scenes footage of their beloved football club, which they may never have thought possible.

The 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' series is a classic case of this, as the club's misfortunes were documented for all the see. As a result, the Black Cats were subject to jovial chanting from opposition supporters.

By contrast, the 'Welcome to Wrexham' series had a feel-good factor about it, largely due to the club's successes and comedy duo Reynolds and McElhenney.

Plymouth fans will be hoping their club does not succumb to the same fate as the Wearsiders, but judging from their current form, you wouldn't bet against it.

The Rooneys taking TV by storm

The allure of the documentary will be to watch Rooney in his role as manager and will draw a wider audience given his status in English football.

The former England international has been a prominent figure in the public eye due to his exploits on and off the pitch, and fans will be keen to watch his influence as manager.

Rooney is up against it to prove himself as a manager, having struggled during his 15-game tenure at Birmingham City, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

The Pilgrims' manager is not the only Rooney being filmed, with wife Coleen appearing on this season of ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Wayne Rooney's managerial record to date - per Transfermarkt Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Points per match (PPM) Derby County (includes caretaker spell) 84 25 21 38 1.16 D.C. United 53 14 13 26 1.04 Birmingham City 15 2 4 9 0.67 Plymouth Argyle 17 5 4 8 1.12

The news of the behind-the-scenes Plymouth documentary will be music to football fans' ears given their infamous manager and current league standing.

The Pilgrims' form for the rest of the season is likely to come under closer scrutiny due to the announcement of the documentary.

One thing is for certain, and that is that people love a drama, and the way things are going, a Hollywood ending could be on the cards.