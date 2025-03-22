Summary David Norris had a successful career in football spanning over 25 years.

Norris never played for Bolton but made a significant impact at Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town.

After retiring, Norris became an online personal trainer while continuing to play football regionally.

David Norris had an impressive and lengthy career in football, making over 500 appearances across a career that spanned 25 years, and still isn't over.

The midfielder had quite an incredible emergence into professional football after beginning his career at Stamford in the late 90s. After moving to Boston United and winning promotion to the National League, Norris joined Bolton Wanderers for around £50,000.

Although he'd never played a single minute in the league for the Trotters, the midfielder was sent on multiple loan spells, which saw him get his first taste of EFL action. One of these loan clubs was Plymouth Argyle, where he would go on to make over 200 appearances later down the line.

In 2025, Noble is still playing football for Whaplode Drove Rovers in the Peterborough and District Football League Division One. The 44-year-old also has a new career outside of football as an online personal trainer.

David Norris' road to becoming a Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town regular

After rising through the ranks in non-league, Norris headed to Bolton to kickstart his professional career. He'd never feature for the Whites but would gain valuable experience in the EFL from multiple different loan spells.

One of the clubs that the midfielder joined on loan was Plymouth, joining up on an initial loan deal. Norris would score the decisive goal in a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on his debut, which was the perfect way to endear himself to the fans. He eventually joined the club permanently in December 2002.

David Norris stats for Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town Club Years at the club Apps Goals Plymouth Argyle 2002-2008 243 128 Ipswich Town 2008-2011 118 17

Over the next few seasons, Norris became a crucial player for the Pilgrims and helped them to promotion to the Championship in 2004. He won the club's Player of the Year award in 2006, but departed the club in January 2008 after handing in a transfer request. He left Home Park with 243 appearances and 28 goals to his name in all competitions.

After completing a move to Ipswich in 2008, Norris went on to make over 100 appearances for the Tractor Boys. He was eventually named captain of the club in 2010, as fellow former combative midfielder and manager Roy Keane entrusted him with the armband. Despite this, the ex-Bolton man left Portman Road a year later after failing to agree on the length of a new contract.

It's been almost ten years since the Stamford-born star played in the EFL, finishing up his professional career with Blackpool. However, Norris' passion for playing hasn't been lost, as he has still been playing as recently as this season.

Following stints at Salford City, Leatherhead, Boston again, Shaw Lane, and six years at Lancaster City, the 44-year-old joined Whaplode Drove Rovers in the Peterborough and District Football League Division One this season.

Despite still playing at a regional level, Norris has taken up a career as an online personal trainer. He started his own business called Unique Fitness in 2016 after leaving Blackpool, and is currently still running his business in the Leeds area.

Whilst many ex-professional footballers go into something football-related after retirement, such as coaching, Norris has decided to dedicate his years after playing to helping people become the best versions of themselves. As a former elite athlete, the experience he gained whilst playing football is certainly proving very helpful in his current venture now.