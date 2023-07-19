Plymouth Argyle have certainly had an impressive transfer window so far as they look to build a squad capable of kicking on upon their return to the Championship.

Various positions have been bolstered with the arrivals of goalkeeper Conor Hazard, centre-backs Julio Pleguezuelo and Lewis Gibson, wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden signing on loan from Aston Villa and of course the big return of Morgan Whittaker on a permanent basis from Swansea City.

There will be more additions to come though, potentially up-front and in the middle of the park, and despite the signings of Pleguezuelo and Gibson there is potentially scope for one more body at the back with head coach Steven Schumacher favouring a three at the back system.

Steven Schumacher's Plymouth currently top League One | Credit: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs.

Brendan Galloway, Macaulay Gillesphey and Dan Scarr remain from last season but the former only played 18 league matches, so it would make sense if Schumacher was targeting another defender.

And low and behold they have now been credited with an interest in Stoke City youngster Connor Taylor, per BristolLive, who claim that Bristol Rovers also want to re-sign the 21-year-old following his loan spell with the Gas in 2021-22.

Two other unnamed Championship clubs are also keen on Taylor, but Argyle have been named as a suitor of interest for the young centre-half.

Who is Connor Taylor?

Taylor started his career in the academy of Stoke's bitter rivals Port Vale before dropping into non-league with Stafford Rangers as a 16-year-old, and in 2019 Stoke took a chance on him to join their youth squad.

Playing regularly in the 2020-21 season for Stoke's under-21's, Taylor made his senior debut in April 2021 for the Potters in a Championship clash with Stoke City, before he was sent out on loan to Bristol Rovers of League Two for the entire 2021-22 season.

Taylor was a big driving force in the Gas' promotion push that year, playing 47 times in all competitions and scoring three goals from defence as Rovers made it back to League One, and his performances were good enough for then-Stoke manager Michael O'Neill to bring him into the first-team squad permanently for 2022-23.

Starting the campaign alongside the likes of Phil Jagielka and Ben Wilmot at the back, Taylor played 21 times in all competitions across the course of the season, but from October onwards he spent most of the Championship season on the bench under O'Neill's replacement Alex Neil, eventually bringing him back into the starting 11 near the end of the season.

What is Connor Taylor's current situation at Stoke City?

Following his stint at Bristol Rovers, Taylor signed a new three-year contract with Stoke to extend his stay until at least June 2025.

However, his lack of game-time last season will have left him a frustrated figure, but it doesn't look as though Taylor will be going anywhere in the immediate future.

Even with Stoke signing Michael Rose this week following his departure from Coventry City, it leaves the Potters short in the middle of their defence with just Rose, Taylor and Ben Wilmot to choose from right now for Neil.

Unless Stoke get some more defenders through the door in the next couple of weeks it appears that Taylor will probably stay right where he is, but it's a situation that could rapidly alter in the near future should City get some more incoming business done.