Plymouth Argyle could be set for a busy January transfer period as they look to stay in the Championship.

Argyle are searching for a new head coach following the dismissal of Wayne Rooney.

The Pilgrims have struggled for results in the first half of the campaign, with the team firmly in the mix for the bottom three places in the Championship.

Plymouth will have until 3 February to get any potential deals over the line, with the club aiming to recruit players that can turn around their disappointing form.

Despite having a month to get deals over the line, we take a look at two players they must try to sign as soon as next week…

Alfie Dorrington

Plymouth will likely want to sign an additional centre-back this January after the departure of Lewis Gibson.

Alfie Dorrinton could be a solid option to add some depth to the team for whoever will be the next manager of the club.

The defender has a lot of potential and has already made his Premier League debut for the North London outfit.

Alfie Devine - Plymouth Argyle league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 15 (9) 0 (2)

While he’s not a regular member of Ange Postecoglou’s team by any means, he did come off the bench in Spurs’ 5-0 win over Southampton in December.

At 19 years of age, now might be a good time for the youngster to go out on loan and earn some game time at senior level.

A move to the Championship would make a lot of sense and Plymouth are a club that could use the additional numbers at the back.

The two clubs already have an established relationship as well from Alfie Devine’s loan spell at Home Park last season.

That was a move that worked out well for all parties, so perhaps another January agreement could be on the cards in 2025.

Paris Maghoma

Paris Maghoma has struggled for game time since returning to Brentford in the summer after a promising loan spell with Bolton Wanderers.

The midfielder has made just three appearances in the Premier League this year, all of which came as a substitute.

However, he has a contract until the summer of 2027, so Brentford will be keen to see him develop further this season.

A loan move to a club like Plymouth could prove an ideal step up for him at this stage of his career.

The 23-year-old proved himself in League One in Ian Evatt’s side last year, contributing eight goals and four assists from 37 appearances, with the Whites reaching the play-off final.

A move up to the Championship would be a natural next step to take, especially now that he does have a small bit of Premier League experience under his belt.

Plymouth will also be looking for some defensive solidity from their January business, and Maghoma can help in strengthening that aspect of the team.

While he proved he can be useful in front of goal for Bolton, he is ultimately a defensively solid midfielder, who works hard off the ball and is disciplined, making him a smart possible signing for the Pilgrims.