Plymouth Argyle Striker Kieran Agard has discussed putting injury behind him and his fresh start in Plymouth after making his debut last weekend.

Agard signed for Plymouth on a short-term deal last Friday after being released by MK Dons at the end of last season whilst recovering from a knee injury.

Speaking to PlymouthLive, Agard said that he has worked hard to get back fit.

“That’s all behind me now. I have worked extremely hard to get back to full fitness,” he said.

“I was always confident that I would be playing somewhere, and I’m always confident I can score goals. I was just keeping myself fit and waiting for an opportunity,”

Agard also discussed how his move to Plymouth materialised.

“The Gaffer got in contact with me and asked if I wanted to come down and see the place and get to know the lads,” Agard explained.

“I came down early in the week and I looked around. The lads were fantastic, all the staff were great with me and it was just somewhere I wanted to be straight away.

“As soon as I came down here it was only Plymouth really,” Agard added.

The Verdict

After signing on Friday, Kieran Agard was introduced to the Plymouth faithful as an 89th minute substitute in Argyle’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday the following day – not a bad day to make your debut.

Having only signed a short-term deal until January, Agard will be looking to impress Plymouth Manager Ryan Lowe in the hope of earning himself a longer-term deal at Home Park.