Chris Clark wouldn’t have even dreamed of how well his life as a Plymouth Argyle player would start, with the midfielder finding the back of the net within five minutes of playing for the club for the first time.

Fratton Park was the venue, as then-Premier League Portsmouth were dealt an early shock in the FA Cup fourth round, as the Scot rifled home the opener to silence those further down the south coast, and send the travelling Green Army delirious.

Pompey would soon turn the game around, as Lassana Diarra and Niko Kranjcar gave the hosts the lead, and kickstarted their run to lifting the coveted trophy by the time May came around, while Argyle went home waxing lyrical about their debutant’s performance on the right-side.

While the Janners in attendance thought they had a goalscoring star on their hands that they had been craving for years, the reality was very different, with that sight proving to be very much a rarity during his time at Home Park.

Chris Clark’s dream start to Plymouth Argyle career

As is ever the case when Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle go head-to-head, the atmosphere was electric at Fratton Park as the two sides battled it out in January 2008, with the old ground packed to the rafters and as loud as ever.

Both sides were in their pomp at the time, with Argyle on their way to recording successive top-half Championship finishes, while Harry Redknapp had the hosts in a similar position in the division above.

The Greens would have travelled to Hampshire sensing an upset but few would have predicted the flying start they made, as they came out all guns blazing and caught the Premier League outfit unawares with the opening goal of the game.

Sensing blood early doors, the Greens came forward through a typical surging run from David Norris, before the ball found its way out to Clark, who was still learning his teammates' names as he took a touch to set himself on the corner of the penalty area.

Next thing you know, the former Aberdeen man’s shot has deflected past David James and the away end is rapturous, with Clark announcing himself to his new fanbase in the best possible way.

Chris Clark's Plymouth Argyle record (FBRef) Appearances 116 Starts 90 Goals 4

The midfielder would go on to put in a sturdy performance against Premier League opposition as the Devon side eventually fell to defeat, but after an early glimpse of their new recruit, Argyle would have liked what they had seen.

Chris Clark Plymouth Argyle debut proves to be false dawn

After that early showing, Argyle would have been dreaming of a reliable source of goals from the right-hand side, with Clark becoming a regular in the side as they finished tenth in the second tier in the 07/08 season.

In reality, the January addition was the sort of player that Paul Sturrock adored, but caused frustration among the fanbase, with his industry and tenacity never in doubt, but his product going forwards often was.

His tireless runs up and down the right flank couldn’t be faulted, and his willingness to support his full-back, as well as fill various gaps in the side throughout the campaign would have earned him respect during his time in green, but as things started to take a nosedive at Home Park, Clark’s performances continued to come under fire.

After that debut goal, the Green Army had to wait over two years for the midfielder to find the net once again, with his approach seemingly being quality over quantity, with a well-taken volley opening the scoring against Bristol City in a 3-2 win.

A wonder-goal from 40 yard against Exeter City came the next season in the EFL Trophy, before his final goal in green came in a 3-1 win at MK Dons, which Argyle fans will remember for three of the most outrageous goals ever scored in a game that day.

With relegation to the Championship unable to be avoided, Clark stuck with the side as they were going through hard times on and off the field, but was unable to stop the rot at Home Park, with the Pilgrims dropping from the second tier to the fourth within two seasons, before he returned to Aberdeen in the summer of 2011.

It is rare in football for a player to peak on their debut, but after suffering two relegations in the three years after that initial introduction to the Green Army, Chris Clark embodied a side on a downward spiral at the time, and failed to live up to his early showing.