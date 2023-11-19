Highlights Plymouth Argyle sit above the relegation zone in the Championship, hoping to maintain their position until the end of the season.

Six players at the club have contracts expiring next summer, including defender Brendan Galloway, who is likely to be let go due to his injury record.

The future of midfielder Matt Butcher and goalkeeper Callum Burton at Plymouth is uncertain, depending on the club's division and their playing time.

Following their promotion from League One to the Championship over the summer, Plymouth Argyle have made a decent start in terms of mounting a survival challenge this campaign.

Indeed, as we head into the third international break, despite some difficult recent form, the Pilgrims still sit above the dotted line - something they hope will remain the case until the end of the season.

Before then, though, the club have a number of issues to deal with off-field, with several players due to see their current deals expire next summer.

With that said, below, we've identified six players who are out of contract at the club next summer, as per Transfermarkt and offered our thoughts on whether or not we believe they are deserving of fresh terms at Home Park.

1 Brendan Galloway

One player who sees his current deal at Plymouth expire next summer is defender Brendan Galloway.

The versatile left-sided defender joined Argyle back in the summer of 2021, and his initial contract came to an end in the summer.

Due to playing sufficient games last season, though, a one-year extension was triggered.

After suffering an injury last season, Galloway has suffered several setbacks and is yet to appear for the club this season.

Given his injury record, this is a player Plymouth will surely let walk away for nothing next summer.

2 Matt Butcher

Midfielder Matt Butcher is another Plymouth player to see their current deal expire next summer.

Butcher played an important role in the club's promotion last season, featuring 40 times in League One. However, his involvement has diminished somewhat this season.

The 26-year-old has played nine Championship matches, but started just once, for example, and has clocked up just a handful of minutes every other time he has played.

At this stage, it seems touch and go whether or not Butcher is given a new deal next summer. Much may depend on what division Plymouth find themselves in.

3 Callum Burton

Callum Burton is the third Plymouth player to feature on this list, and whose future at the club is uncertain.

Burton has appeared twice this season, both times in the EFL Cup.

Long-term, though, you do wonder what the future holds for the 27-year-old, with Conor Hazard having been signed this summer, and Mike Cooper recently returning from injury.

Unless Burton is content with being third choice, he may well explore his options at the end of his contract.

4 Mickel Miller

Winger Mickel Miller also sees his contract expire in 2024.

Miller joined Plymouth back in 2022, signing a two-year deal at Home Park.

The 27-year-old's first campaign was injury-hit, but he has made 11 Championship appearances so far this season, including five starts.

If Miller can stay fit for the rest of the season, it could well be he becomes a very valued squad member and sticks around beyond the summer of 2024.

5 Saxon Earley

21-year-old Saxon Earley is the fifth out of the six Argyle players we are looking at on this list.

Earley has played just two times for the club this season, with an appearance in the Championship and EFL Cup apiece.

Plymouth Argyle: Annual wage bill and current highest earner

This is owing to injury, with the young defender requiring ankle surgery after sustaining ligament damage in training back in August.

Earley's injury is set to keep him sidelined for three months, so fortunately he should have plenty of time to get back into contention and prove himself worthy of an extended deal.

6 Jack Endacott

Last but not least, Jack Endacott also sees his Plymouth contract expire next summer.

The 19-year-old is very early in his Argyle career, making just eight senior appearances for the club so far.

That included six outings in the EFL Trophy last season and one in League One.

If Plymouth see long-term potential there, there's every chance Endacott could be given a new deal. However, if Steven Schumacher does not see that, the player may be better off departing and finding regular first team minutes further down the EFL.