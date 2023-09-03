Plymouth Argyle have made steady progress upon their return to the second tier after a thirteen-year hiatus, showing they are more than capable of consolidating in the division, and causing a problem to teams expected to be challenging in the higher reaches of the Championship table.

Heading into the first international break of the season, Steven Schumacher's men have accumulated seven points from fifteen available, including two impressive home wins against Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town, a battling goalless draw at Watford as well as two agonising late defeats to Birmingham and Southampton.

Schumacher has one of the more limited budgets in the division at his disposal, and therefore has had to be extremely savvy in the market, with the permanent additions of key men Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker just two of eleven additions throughout the summer window.

Now all that remains open is the free agent market, and FLW looks at six players Argyle could target.

Luke Amos

Whilst Plymouth are already stacked in midfield, the addition of Luke Amos would only bring further strength in depth, as well as the added bonus of an eye for goal.

The Tottenham academy graduate was a regular in QPR's midfield despite an awful run in the second half of the season, featuring 21 times. His best season in West London came the previous campaign, netting 6 times in 29 appearances, and could replicate such form elsewhere.

Lyle Taylor

Another seasoned campaigner in the form of Lyle Taylor is next, and would add experience and quality to an Argyle squad which perhaps could do with an extra option in their attacking department.

Having not featured at all for Nottingham Forest since their return to the Premier League, a fresh start is needed for the 33-year-old, who will look to replicate his time at Charlton Athletic, where he scored 11 goals in 22 Championship outings in the 2019/20 season.

Daniel Ayala

The experienced Spaniard has been a solid Championship level centre-back for many years now, and would provide the Plymouth defence with a wealth of experience as they aim to survive in the division.

The big defender featured 25 times for Blackburn last season, but could find regular minutes if Schumacher was to make a move for his services.

Tariqe Fosu

The pacy winger would be another potentially astute pick-up for Argyle in the free-agent market, having experienced seasons at both ends of the Championship table.

His most productive season at this level came in the 2020/21 season, featuring 39 times for Thomas Frank's Brentford side that would eventually win 2-0 against Swansea in the play-off final, before loan spells at both Stoke and Rotherham, where he would aid the Millers' successful survival bid.

Steven Caulker

Much like Ayala, Steven Caulker still remains without a club despite the experience he would provide many Championship defences.

In the short-term, adding a player with over 50 Championship games and spells at then Premier League Swansea, QPR and Liverpool under his belt would be a viable option for Schumacher.

Andre Gray

It has been reported by Football Insider that a number of Championship clubs are interested in a move for the man who won the Golden Boot at this level seven years ago, when he helped Burnley to the title.

Adding a player of Gray's calibre to a newly-promoted side would also send a further statement out that Plymouth are intent on re-establishing themselves at this level.

Even at 32, Gray found the back of the net eight times in 32 appearances for Aris, as well as 56 goals at this level for Burnley, Watford and QPR respectively.