Highlights Plymouth Argyle's Championship campaign is about to begin and they should be looking to strengthen their squad with free agents.

Steven Caulker, Luke Amos, Josh Onomah, and Lyle Taylor are potential signings who could bring experience and depth to the team.

These signings would offer useful options and expertise in the Championship, enhancing Plymouth's chances of success this season.

Plymouth Argyle’s Championship campaign is now only a couple of weeks away from starting.

The Pilgrims begin their campaign with a home game against Huddersfield Town on the 5th of August, hoping their excellent form from last season will continue into the 2023/24 season.

Steven Schumacher’s side were unbelievable in the 2022/23 campaign, as they ended with 101 points to win League One. But the club now heads into a brand-new season missing some of its key players.

Niall Ennis has moved on to Blackburn Rovers, while James Wilson also opted to depart for Bristol Rovers.

The club have made some key signings, but it is expected more will arrive, and despite having some money to spend, the club could be wise to look at the free agent market to bolster their options.

4 free agents that could bolster Plymouth Argyle’s squad

Here, we have picked four free agents that are still available and could bolster Plymouth’s squad for the 2023/24 season.

Steven Caulker

The 31-year-old defender is currently without a club after leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season.

Caulker has played for a vast number of teams in England and abroad, and at only 31, he could be a useful signing for a team like Plymouth.

The defender has been there and done it in the Championship, playing 53 times in the competition, and considering this is Plymouth’s first season in the second tier in a long time, it could be useful to have some much-needed experience.

Caulker has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but while playing in Turkey, he was able to play over 20 games a season for three campaigns, so on a short-term deal, it could prove a decent buy for a team like Plymouth.

Would Luke Amos be a good signing for Plymouth Argyle?

The 26-year-old midfielder is another potential option for Plymouth in the free agent market, as he left Queens Park Rangers last month.

Amos had been an important player during his time with the West London club but lost his regular spot last season.

However, heading into a new season, Amos will be confident he still has enough to offer at Championship level and could prove to be a useful player to have in a squad like Plymouth’s.

Amos has proven to be a midfielder who can operate as a box-to-box midfielder as well as someone who can sit deep and protect the centre-backs while also having an eye for goal.

Again, the 26-year-old can come under the category of having that know-how about the Championship, and that can be a real bonus for a newly promoted team.

Josh Onomah

Joshua Onomah could sign for Sheffield Wednesday after his release by Preston North End.

One well-known name in the Championship, who may surprise many by still being available on a free transfer, is Josh Onomah.

The midfielder left Preston North End last month and is searching for his next destination.

Onomah is no stranger to this division, as he’s made over 100 appearances in the Championship and has scored eight goals and grabbed 13 assists along the way. He is a player who has plenty of experience at this level and has proven himself for various teams.

The 26-year-old has been part of a side that dominated the Championship and won promotion to the Premier League, with the player himself playing a key role at Fulham.

So, having him available for free is something that Plymouth should definitely look into. Plymouth’s formation means they can play with either two midfielders behind an attack of three or three midfielders behind two strikers - either way, Onomah fits perfectly into this.

Onomah can operate as a deep midfielder as well as one who can play more advanced, something he showed perfectly at Fulham. Signing someone like Onomah wouldn’t just bolster their squad and he would likely go straight into their starting XI.

Would Lyle Taylor be a good addition for Plymouth Argyle?

Experienced forward Lyle Taylor could well be an option for Plymouth Argyle this summer, as he is currently without a club.

Taylor left Forest last month after spending the season out of the first-team picture. At 33, he may not have many years ahead of him, but he could be very useful for the Pilgrims.

The forward has played 93 times in the second tier, with 23 goals to his name, and while he is likely to be rusty having not played for a while, once back up to full fitness, he could still be a handful.

Plymouth will need to make sure they have goals in their side, as without that they are going to struggle.

Taylor would bring lots of experience with him and the ability to offer something different, as he can play with his back to goal, fighting defenders, and he can also look to stretch the opposition with his runs.

A 12-month contract for a player like Taylor may be a shrewd bit of transfer business from Plymouth this summer.