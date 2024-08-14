Highlights Whittaker's performance raises concerns at Plymouth, as bids are rejected and squad unrest surfaces.

With interest from several clubs, including Rangers, Plymouth must decide whether to keep or sell the forward.

Suggestions are made for Argyle to cash in on Whittaker, reinvest in midfield, and bolster attacking options with the transfer funds.

Things are already looking bleak at Home Park this season, with the mood darkening at Plymouth Argyle just one match into the current campaign.

The Greens went down 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, as they barely laid a glove on the Owls during the 90 minutes at Hillsborough, with talk of unrest among the squad already surfacing.

That won’t have been helped by the transfer situation surrounding two of their top talents in recent weeks, with Michael Cooper and Morgan Whittaker both being the subject of multiple bids over the course of the summer.

While Cooper was left out of the side ahead of a reported move to Sheffield United, Whittaker played the full match in Yorkshire, although he barely made an impact, which must leave the Pilgrims reconsidering their earlier stance on the left-footed star.

Rangers have two Morgan Whittaker bids rejected by Plymouth Argyle

There have been plenty of sides liked with a move for Whittaker this summer, with Premier League duo Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers among the clubs listed as potential suitors for the former Swansea City man.

Bundesliga runners-up VFB Stuttgart were also said to be sniffing around, as well as Spanish outfit Celta Vigo and Lazio of Serie A, who were said to have had a bid rejected in the January transfer window.

But it was Scottish Premiership side Rangers who have had the most concrete interest in the 19-goal forward in the past few weeks, with Philippe Clement’s side having two bids rejected before the season began.

The Greens are said to be holding out for £10 million for Whittaker as it stands, which is a substantial downgrade from the £15 million touted seven months ago when initial interest came in for him.

Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle Stats 2023/24 (Fbref.com) Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15

The Glasgow outfit are said to have tabled a bid in excess of £7 million last month, but the Devon side continue to play hardball in their negotiations over their right-sided playmaker, although recent updates may change their stance on keeping him at the club.

Morgan Whittaker is more of a hindrance than a help to Plymouth Argyle

The situation surrounding Whittaker is not doing anyone any good at the minute, with the player looking out of sorts in the season-opener against Wednesday, while Argyle’s desperate need for added quality was clear for all to see.

While the 23-year-old possesses the ability to find a goal out of nothing when he is at his best, if he continues to produce the sort of performance he did on Sunday, he is nothing more than a passenger in the Argyle frontline.

In truth, it is a continuation of the second-half of the previous campaign, where he was unable to rediscover his early form without Finn Azaz as his partner in attack, and is too often found out by opposing defenders.

His unwavering wont to come inside on his left foot to unleash a strike has been found out by those he comes up against, and with a lack of creative talent alongside him, the opposition can too easily crowd him out when he gets anywhere near the goal.

Added to that, his insistence on steering clear of his right foot makes his one-dimensional approach too easy to read, and rather than rely on the brilliance of one individual, Argyle should be cashing in and adding extra bodies into their squad for the season ahead.

An extra Championship-proven midfielder in the centre of the park would be warmly welcomed, while a proven goalscorer would be easier to lure to Home Park with an eight-figure transfer fee in the bank, with Argyle’s lack of depth and quality on show at Hillsborough.

With Whittaker said to want to move to Scotland, Argyle should be granting that wish, just like they are reportedly doing with Cooper, and start afresh, with cash to splash before the transfer window comes to an end.

Leaving the decision so late will have resulted in a number of top transfer targets already being snapped up this summer, and Argyle will have to play catch-up in the market, but with £10 million burning a hole in their pocket, they could make some big strides into improving their squad if Whittaker does depart