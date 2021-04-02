Plymouth Argyle 1-0 AFC Wimbledon: FLW reports as Woods flicks home for three points

A cheeky backheel from defender Sam Woods sealed all three points for Plymouth Argyle as they rode their luck against an AFC Wimbledon side that pushed them all the way at Home Park.

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe stuck with the same team who earnt a credible draw away at Blackpool last weekend, with Ryan Hardie and Niall Ennis heading up the attack for the home side.

As for the Dons, Mark Robinson was forced into one change for this game as the suspended Alex Woodyard was replaced in midfield by Ethan Chislett, whilst young prospect Ayoub Assal was thrown in for another start in place of Jack Rudoni.

There was an early chance for the visitor’s as Luke O’Neill strode forward from right back before flashing a shot over the bar from distance.

However it was the home side who took the lead as a delivery into the area wasn’t properly dealt with by the Wimbledon backline, which led to Tyrese Fornah picking up the loose ball before crossing low for Sam Woods to expertly back heel home.

Hardie then got in behind for Argyle, with his shot being well saved by Nik Tzanev as Wimbledon struggled to settle in the opening stages of the contest.

A shot then came in from Ennis that was well cleared off the line by Cheye Alexander who did well to get in behind Tzanev as the Dons continued to live dangerously.

Wimbledon then came to life up the other end as there was a great run and shot from Ryan Longman who forced Michael Cooper into a fine save in the Argyle goal, with the keeper then following up with an even better save to deny Nightingale from the resulting corner on virtually the goal line.

Moving into the second half and there was a great chance for Wimbledon when Chislett was found in the box, but the midfielder struck his effort wide when it appeared for all the world that he had to hit the target.

The away side’s intensity was much improved in the second period but they failed to create any clear cut chances in the first quarter.

The best chance that did fall their way however came via substitute Ollie Palmer who found Ben Heneghan superbly with a looping cross, however the resulting effort from the centre back flew agonisingly wide of the far post.

In the end Argyle held out for a narrow win, with their backline standing firm against a late aerial bombardment from Wimbledon in the closing stages.

For the Dons it’s back to drawing board ahead of another vital game at home to Fleetwood Town on Monday, in what presents itself as the perfect opportunity to bounce back from today’s disappointment.

FULL TIME: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 AFC Wimbledon