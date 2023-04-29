Angus MacDonald has ended any speculation that he could leave Aberdeen by signing a new contract with the Scottish Premiership side.

MacDonald thrives north of the border

The 30-year-old centre-back signed a short-term deal with the Dons earlier this year, and it’s fair to say that it's a move that has worked out extremely well. MacDonald has featured in ten games for the club, and they’ve picked up eight wins in that period.

A home success over Rangers last week made it seven on the bounce, with Aberdeen now on course to finish third, which would bring European football to Pittodrie next season.

Therefore, the former Hull man has clearly decided he is at the right place to continue his career, as it was confirmed last night that he had signed a two-year extension which will keep MacDonald at the club until the summer of 2025.

That will come as a blow for both Peterborough and Plymouth, as FLW had exclusively revealed they were keeping tabs on the player ahead of a potential move.

However, that was on the basis he would be a free agent, but now that is no longer the case, so any deal would have to be agreed with Aberdeen, which is obviously highly unlikely now.

League One duo will wait before finalising transfer plans

It’s difficult for both Peterborough and Plymouth to speak to transfer targets as they don’t know what division they’ll be playing in next season, even if Argyle can secure promotion with a win over Burton Albion at Home Park on Saturday afternoon.

Nevertheless, from MacDonald’s perspective, he is at a club where he is clearly valued, and he is seemingly enjoying his football, so you can understand why he wants to stay and why he has committed his future to Aberdeen. They are flying under Barry Robson, and the prospect of European football, which would be guaranteed in some form if they finish third, is obviously going to appeal.

Now, MacDonald will be focused on finishing the season with Aberdeen on a high. Meanwhile, for Plymouth and Peterborough, it’s about securing promotion themselves, which Plymouth hope will come today, whilst the play-offs will be required if the Posh are to return to the Championship.