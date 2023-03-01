“Plymouth and Ipswich would die for a player like that” – Sheffield Wednesday’s advantage in the promotion race? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are on course to win the League One title and secure promotion to the Championship.

After 33 games, they’re three points clear at the top with a game in hand over second-place Plymouth Argyle while Ipswich Town are now eight points off the top.

But there is still a fair way to go and things can change quickly late in the season so it’s not done just yet.

Darren Moore’s got a talented squad but which player is most important to their promotion hopes?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

There are going to be important players at both ends of the pitch, particularly in the final third given that goals win games.

However, I can’t help but feeling Barry Bannan is going to be the man to steer Wednesday over the line.

The Scot offers Moore that calm figure in the middle of the pitch, someone to put a foot on the ball when things are getting frantic. That cannot be underrated in the pressures of a promotion push.

Bannan is almost too big for League One and he feels like the most obvious player Wednesday will lean on when the going gets inevitably tough.

Plymouth and Ipswich would die for a player like that, you feel.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Darren Moore is the current manager? True False

Ned Holmes

I can’t look past Barry Bannan.

For me, he remains the best player in League One when fit. Many were surprised that the Sheffield Wednesday playmaker stayed put when they were relegated and he has proven a cut above for the most part.

His experience and leadership skills are irreplaceable and you have to think he’ll be vital to putting things right if there is a wobble.

I don’t see a player of his quality or influence at either Ipswich or Plymouth, if I’m honest, and they both have squads packed with talent.

He’s a Luca Modric-esque maestro in the centre of the park.

Billy Mulley

Sheffield Wednesday have been on another level for the vast majority of this League One campaign and it would be a shock if they are not playing their football in the Championship next season.

It is how they play as a collective that has brought them the success they have seen this season, over individual brilliance, however, there are several individuals who will be vitally important for the Owls in what remains.

For me, it comes down to two players when it comes to important individuals in helping Sheffield Wednesday to win automatic promotion, Josh Windass and Barry Bannan.

I fully expect Sheffield Wednesday to ease to automatic promotion but if things get tight, Windass’ pace and goalscoring ability, combined with Bannan’s intelligence and creativity could prove pivotal.