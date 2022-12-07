“Plenty to like about this” – Middlesbrough set sights on Rotherham United ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering a January move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has started all 21 league games for the Millers during this Championship campaign, proving to once again be extremely important and influential.

A player who offers versatility, Barlaser can operate as a number eight, whilst he is equally as competent when being deployed in a holding role or slightly more advanced.

Barlaser attracted interest in the summer, with a Championship outfit tabling a seven-figure bid for the midfielder’s services, however, previous Millers boss Paul Warne was not tempted in entertaining bids.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Barlaser and whether or not he would be a good addition on Teesside…

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Middlesbrough’s season so far

1 of 22 Who did Middlesbrough face on the opening day of the 2022-23 season? Stoke QPR Sheff Utd West Brom

Billy Mulley

Barlaser is a player of top Championship quality and it would be no real surprise if he emerged on the radars of a number of second-tier clubs ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Technically very good, possessing good vision and combative too, Barlaser has a number of desirable qualities that would make him an excellent pick-up at Middlesbrough.

Penning down a three-year deal at the New York Stadium when he arrived in Yorkshire in 2020, this could represent the last opportunity the Millers would have to generate a fee for his sale, however, it is unknown if an additional year in Rotherham’s favour was previously inserted into the clause.

Barlaser would be a top addition at Middlesbrough, although they do possess some very strong options in the middle of the park and they would not want the addition of the 25-year-old to halt Hayden Hackney’s progression.

Adam Jones

This could be a good signing in the middle of the park – because they are in need of a midfielder due to multiple reasons.

Firstly, Michael Carrick will be wary about giving Hayden Hackney too much game time because the youngster could easily burn out at some point.

Jonny Howson is at the other end of his career and at 25, someone like Barlaser could come in and be a long-term successor for the ex-Leeds United man.

Massimo Luongo is another man who needs to be considered because there’s a chance he could leave on the expiration of his contract in January – and that’s another reason why another midfielder would be ideal during the winter window.

Recording two goals and six assists in the league this season, he can sit deep and be an asset in the final third too, making him an ideal signing for the Teesside outfit.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Having taken over mid-season, it’s natural that Michael Carrick will want to put his own stamp on this Middlesbrough side in January.

If he feels Dan Barlaser is the man to do that, he should have no reservations.

At 25, Barlaser is set to come into the peak years of his career shortly and is having a cracking campaign so far this season, contributing six assists and two goals from midfield for Rotherham.

With a contract expiring next summer, it is likely Boro, or whoever end up landing him, will do so at a reduced rate, too.

Indeed, there is plenty to like about this one from a Boro perspective.