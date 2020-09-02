‘Plenty of ticks in boxes here’ – QPR in frame to sign West Ham player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are among a cluster of clubs weighing up a swoop for West Ham winger Nathan Holland, as per reliable Hammers source ExWHUEmployee.

The R’s join the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Burnley in the race to sign the 22-year-old, with a decision yet to be made West Ham’s end on whether to offload him or not.

Holland spent last season on loan at League One side Oxford United where he made 12 appearances, scoring three goals.

So, from a QPR perspective, do you think this could be an astute signing? Is Holland needed?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

QPR definitely need to add more creativity, flair and goal threat to their midfield now Ebere Eze has left the club to join Crystal Palace, and Holland could be an exciting replacement.

He has found game time hard to come by at West Ham since arriving from Everton in 2017, but I think he will be feeling confident heading into this season after an impressive loan spell at Oxford last term, where he netted three times in 12 games for Karl Robinson’s promotion-chasing side.

He’s only 22, he’s fast and he’s capable of playing on either flank, and in Mark Warburton’s high-tempo, attacking style of play, he could really thrive and contribute to a lot of goals for the R’s.

Mark Warburton has already said that the club won’t look to splash the cash on big-money, high-profile players following Eze’s multi-million pound move to Palace, and bringing in a young, hungry player desperate to make his mark and prove a point on loan would be the type of signing they usually look to make.

Holland fits the mould, and he could be a shrewd capture for Warburton and for QPR.

George Dagless

Could well be.

He’s a good young player but needs senior minutes to really show what he can do and begin honing his craft.

QPR have shown time and again they’re an ideal place for young players to blossom and Mark Warburton is the sort of manager you want developing footballers.

It works in terms of the Hoops’ remit this transfer window and West Ham also get the bonus of seeing one of their youngsters getting senior football at a really good level.

Plenty of ticks in boxes here.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a strong signing for the west London club.

With Ebere Eze gone and Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future uncertain, the R’s need to add some more quality in the final third and I think Holland would give them just that.

The West Ham winger has impressed at age-group level for the Hammers but not yet had much of a chance at senior level.

He grabbed three goals in 12 games on loan at Oxford United in the second half of last season and you feel a chance in a free-scoring R’s side could be just what he needs.

With other clubs keen, the R’s may struggle if this turns into a bidding war for a permanent deal but I think a loan would work really well for them.