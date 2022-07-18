“Plenty of room to improve” – Everton considering bid for Middlesbrough midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are considering making an offer for Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier, it has emerged again.

As per 90MIN, Boro have rejected offers from newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for the 23-year-old and now Everton, along with Leicester, are considering an approach.

That backs up our FLW exclusive last week, which reported that Frank Lampard’s side were one of several Premier League teams considering making Boro an offer.

With Lampard eyeing a move, we asked our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether or not the 23-year-old could emerge as a starter for the Toffees if he made the transfer there this summer.

Adam Jones

At this stage, you would have to say someone of Dele Alli’s pedigree and international experience would put Marcus Tavernier at a disadvantage in the latter’s quest to get into the starting line-up.

However, he could potentially fit in if Lampard wants to operate with two forward-thinking midfielders, with the 23-year-old’s energy a real asset to Boro and would be to the Toffees as well if they signed him up.

It may take him a while to adapt to the top flight and this is why he may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet at first, especially with his output from last season (five goals and five assists) not exactly signalling that he could be a goal machine in the top flight straight away from this upcoming term.

But at 23 and with plenty of room to improve, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was a starter at Goodison Park in the future.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

The likes of Gbamin, Doucoure, and Gomes, whilst all brilliant at what they do, are not necessarily attack-minded creative players.

In that sense, Tavernier would certainly be a welcomed addition at Goodison Park, with only Dele Alli really of that profile in their current squad.

Establishing himself as a key player for Boro in recent seasons, the 23-year-old, whilst not the finished product yet, certainly has the potential to be a good Premier League player.

Therefore, I think this would be a good signing for the Toffees.

Whilst it may take him some time to adjust and get some top-flight experience under his belt, given Alli’s track record in recent seasons, you wouldn’t be too surprised to see Tavernier surpass him in the pecking order eventually.

Billy Mulley

I think there are better options out there for Marcus Tavernier, and when I say better, I mean better places for the exciting midfielder to develop.

Frank Lampard has helped oversee the development of some exciting talents in the early stages of his managerial career and could certainly thrive with Everton next season, however, it is hard to overlook Nottingham Forest as being the ideal destination, especially with Steve Cooper at the helm.

Should he go to Everton, then he has every chance of succeeding during what remains of pre-season and slotting himself into the starting line up.

Bringing creativity, attacking intelligence and relentless off the ball work to Goodison Park, as well as versatility, Tavernier could succeed with the Toffees.