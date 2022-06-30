“Plenty of potential” – Championship player on Sheffield Wednesday transfer radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Swansea City forward Kyle Joseph, according to Wales Online.

The 20-year-old is also reportedly a target of Portsmouth but Wednesday have now been linked with an interest.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

Declan Harte

This could be a solid signing for Wednesday, with Joseph still possessing plenty of potential to become a quality forward.

Wednesday could also use the added firepower up front to pad out the first team squad ahead of the new season.

The Swansea player played well for Cheltenham last season, scoring four goals in League One.

It is unlikely that he is going to break into the Welsh club’s first team this season, so finding a move away from the club would be a good next step in his development.

Wednesday would be a good move for him and would be a good chance to prove himself at a higher level than he has previously competed in.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This may be a decent signing for Sheffield Wednesday, depending on the fee involved.

I say that as he would likely be a deputy to Lee Gregory and new Owls signing Michael Smith.

A tall and powerful runner, Joseph would be yet another big addition to the Sheffield Wednesday frontline, but he is perhaps more mobile than the above options.

It would be exciting to see if he can break into the starting eleven should he make the move to Hillsborough.

Billy Mulley

This to me acts an indication that Sheffield Wednesday are turning their attention away from Mallik Wilks, with a move for Kyle Joseph perhaps one that was lower down on the priority list a week or so ago.

The signing of Joseph on a permanent deal would be excellent, if the price is not too hefty, with Swansea reportedly open to that possibility.

At just 20 years of age, and enjoying a productive loan spell with Cheltenham Town last season, he possesses a really high ceiling and could grow with the aspirations of the ambitious Yorkshire outfit.

Possessing excellent movement, good levels of pace and athleticism, all whilst proving to be a technically-gifted option, Joseph would be a strong addition.