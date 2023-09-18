Highlights Plymouth Argyle manager Steve Schumacher believes that if the team continues to create opportunities, their first away win won't be far away.

The team's performance can be unpredictable, as demonstrated by their 3-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers despite not being at their best.

The predicted starting XI for Plymouth Argyle's upcoming match against Bristol City includes strong performers such as Conor Hazard, Lewis Gibson, and Ryan Hardie.

Plymouth Argyle will hope to turn performances into results when they make the relatively short trip to Bristol tomorrow night.

Pilgrims’ manager Steven Schumacher told Plymouth Live in the wake of the weekend’s defeat to Preston North End, “I feel if we continue to play this way and keep creating the opportunities that we do then our first win away from home won't be far away."

A couple of times already this season, Argyle have made a valiant effort in a game but walked away empty-handed. On the flipside, they weren’t at their best against Blackburn Rovers and yet won that game 3-0 which speaks to the unpredictability of football.

Attentions now turn to the trip to Ashton Gate with Bristol two points and three places ahead of them in the Championship league table. Here is Football League World’s predicted XI for the Devonshire club’s travels.

Conor Hazard (GK)

Just a few days ago, the Green Army were delighted to hear the news of star goalkeeper Michael Cooper returning to first-team training following an extended period of time sidelined with an ACL injury.

There is no rush to get Cooper back in and amongst it though because Conor Hazard has proven to be an excellent addition to the squad since arriving from Celtic in the summer.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden (LB)

Kaine Kesler-Hayden has been another very shrewd piece of talent identification and his ability to play on both sides of the defence is invaluable to Schumacher.

With a change of personnel predicted here, Aston Villa loanee Kesler-Hayden would be expected to return to the left-back slot.

Lewis Gibson (CB)

Carrying on the run of summer signings is Lewis Gibson who has looked comfortable thus far at the heart of defence.

He has played every single Championship minute to date which shows just how much the coaching staff trust him to deliver on a regular basis.

Dan Scarr (CB)

Gibson may be a defensive stalwart but his partner has changed over the weeks.

Spaniard Julio Pleguezuelo joined Argyle on a free transfer from FC Twente and after being slowly eased into proceedings, he has started the last three games in all competitions. He wasn’t at his best in the defeat at Deepdale though and this could be the chance for fan favourite Dan Scarr to return to the side.

Joe Edwards (RB)

The second change, as previously alluded to, comes at right-back.

Given the injuries he dealt with in his first season at the club, Mickel Miller’s playing time this year thus far will have come as a surprise to a number of fans. Whilst he has proven to be perfectly capable, captain Joe Edwards will surely feature once again with Kesler-Hayden moving over to the left-back berth.

Finn Azaz (CM)

Moving over to the midfield now and there is no point changing things for the sake of it.

As previously mentioned, Schumacher was complimentary of the performance against his former boss Ryan Lowe and he isn’t the type to make wholesale changes either, thus, Finn Azaz will likely continue in the middle of park.

Jordan Houghton (CM)

Jordan Houghton is a very divisive player amongst the Argyle fanbase but he was given the armband in the absence of Edwards in the last outing so his manager clearly has faith in him.

Adam Randell was so good last season that he will feel hard done by to be watching on from the sidelines at the moment but he may get his chance in the place of Houghton sometime soon.

Luke Cundle (CM)

If it isn’t Houghton who makes way for Randell in the foreseeable future then it will be Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Luke Cundle.

That won’t be the case for the Bristol City clash though following his thunderous goal against Blackburn and his smart assist in the defeat to Preston.

Bali Mumba (LW)

The forward line will only be changed with rotation in mind given the excellence of this trio.

Starting with Bali Mumba, one of the two big-money signings, who the Pilgrims need to start contributing more as he hasn’t scored or assisted since that wonderful solo effort against Huddersfield Town on opening day.

Morgan Whittaker (RW)

On the other wing and to the other eight-figure figure with Morgan Whittaker, who has more to show for his brilliance.

He has three assists and a goal to his name with the latest involvement being an assist for Finn Azaz’s opener against Blackburn.

Ryan Hardie (ST)

Finally to the man leading the line and after his goal on the weekend, he is the outright top goal scorer in the division.

Ryan Hardie made it five for the season and has now left behind six other players who have four to their name as he continues to prove that he is perfectly capable of performing, and even thriving, at this level.