Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Please’, ‘Very good player’ – Many Bristol City fans react as links with 22-year-old emerge

Published

7 mins ago

on

Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson is a player on Bristol City’s radar heading into the summer transfer window.

Atkinson has been a key player for Oxford since arriving from Eastleigh in January last season, making 44 appearances across all competitions this term.

The 22-year-old was a regular starter under Karl Robinson, whose side reached the League One play-off semi-finals before losing to Blackpool on aggregate.

Atkinson is now attracting interest from the Championship, though. Football Insider broke the news this afternoon that the U’s have an interest in the centre-half.

Gregor MacGregor of Bristol Live has now backed up those claims, revealing that Nigel Pearson is considering a move for the defender ahead of next season.

Can you name the Bristol City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

1. 2020/21

City will be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, having bid farewell to Nathan Baker and Adrian Mariappa upon the expiry of their contracts.

Atkinson, then, would be a much-needed signing for City, as they look to push for a strong top-half finish next season.

There is also the bonus, too, that he is a left-sided, left-footed centre-half, which are often hard to come by nowadays.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to this potential transfer arrival at Ashton Gate…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Please’, ‘Very good player’ – Many Bristol City fans react as links with 22-year-old emerge

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: