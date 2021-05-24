‘Please’, ‘Very good player’ – Many Bristol City fans react as links with 22-year-old emerge

Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson is a player on Bristol City’s radar heading into the summer transfer window.

Atkinson has been a key player for Oxford since arriving from Eastleigh in January last season, making 44 appearances across all competitions this term.

The 22-year-old was a regular starter under Karl Robinson, whose side reached the League One play-off semi-finals before losing to Blackpool on aggregate.

Atkinson is now attracting interest from the Championship, though. Football Insider broke the news this afternoon that the U’s have an interest in the centre-half.

Gregor MacGregor of Bristol Live has now backed up those claims, revealing that Nigel Pearson is considering a move for the defender ahead of next season.

City will be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer, having bid farewell to Nathan Baker and Adrian Mariappa upon the expiry of their contracts.

Atkinson, then, would be a much-needed signing for City, as they look to push for a strong top-half finish next season.

There is also the bonus, too, that he is a left-sided, left-footed centre-half, which are often hard to come by nowadays.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to this potential transfer arrival at Ashton Gate…

I don’t think City will struggle next season like last. Huge transition and released 11 players. Nigel Pearson rebuilding. I guess some players make that step up and play better amongst better players. This lad seems to have done that already by going non league and then upwards? — Rob (@UsuallyAnn0yed) May 24, 2021

Class player, doubt they’ll be the only team interested. — Seany (@SeanyBizzlez) May 24, 2021

Very good player — King Prawn 👑 (@seanyppp) May 24, 2021

Would be amazing to get https://t.co/LvvLhQE1hI — ben (@Bennzky) May 24, 2021

would be very surprised if we land him but would be a great signing https://t.co/OM96gk42lA — matt (@mattjlfs) May 24, 2021

Left footed and 6 foot 4? Im sold. https://t.co/NeZQlBC3AB — Jamie (@Jay_Evans1997) May 24, 2021