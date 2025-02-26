This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers supporters have expressed ongoing frustration with the club's ownership under Venky's.

Since their controversial acquisition in 2010, the financial difficulties behind the scenes have considerably limited Rovers' ability to compete effectively on the pitch.

Formerly an established Premier League club, Rovers have experienced significant decline, including relegation to League One.

Calls for ownership change have intensified among the fanbase, with many believing a complete sale would be the optimal solution - provided an appropriate buyer emerges.

A message sent to the Venky's at Blackburn Rovers

FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Simon Middlehurst has a "very simple, very quick and straight to the point" message for the Venky's: "Do the right thing and sell the club. You're not investing, you're not interested, you've not been at the club for ten years, you've not been anywhere near the club for ten years.

"Just do the right thing, sell the club, sell it to someone who wants to take care of the club, who wants to see the club progress and wants to do the right thing by us. Please, please, please sell the club."

Middlehurst's sentiments reflect the prevailing perspective among the Blackburn supporter demographic.

The Venkys tenure has been characterised by poor management, inadequate communication, and continued financial losses.

The club has struggled to establish stability, and despite occasional promise in recent Championship seasons, supporters remain doubtful about the ownership's long-term strategic vision - or its apparent absence.

The state of ownership affairs at Blackburn Rovers

Venky's, an Indian poultry conglomerate, purchased Blackburn Rovers from the Walker Trust for approximately £23 million in 2010.

Their early stewardship was marked by instability, notably the controversial dismissal of Sam Allardyce and appointment of Steve Kean, resulting in Premier League relegation in 2012.

This initiated a period of institutional decline culminating in Rovers' relegation to League One in 2017, before achieving promotion back to the Championship the following season.

Subsequently, the club has failed to mount a serious promotion campaign, with managers including Tony Mowbray, Jon Dahl Tomasson, and John Eustace all departing after perceiving insufficient support from ownership.

Most recently, Eustace's exit to join Derby County has reignited supporter discontent and protests against Venky's leadership.

Blackburn Rovers' league finishes under the Venky's ownership Season Division Position 2010-11 Premier League 15th 2011-12 Premier League 19th (relegated) 2012-13 Championship 17th 2013-14 Championship 8th 2014-15 Championship 9th 2015-16 Championship 15th 2016-17 Championship 22nd (relegated) 2017-18 League One 2nd (promoted) 2018-19 Championship 15th 2019-20 Championship 11th 2020-21 Championship 15th 2021-22 Championship 8th 2022-23 Championship 7th 2023-24 Championship 19th

The Venky's ownership has faced significant external challenges beyond fan dissatisfaction, including tax disputes and Indian government restrictions on foreign investment.

These factors contribute to mounting uncertainty regarding Blackburn Rovers' future, with supporters unclear about the owners' long-term commitment. Even a formal acknowledgment of Venky's willingness to sell would represent progress at this stage.

Financial records indicate that Venky's have incurred losses of approximately £200 million since acquiring Blackburn Rovers, with ongoing annual losses estimated at £20 million.

Despite their reported net worth of £1.56 billion, their investment capacity has been restricted by Indian government limitations on overseas expenditure. As a result, Rovers' operational budget was reduced by 15% during the previous summer, further diminishing their competitive position in the Championship.

Fundamentally, Blackburn supporters seek clarity, commitment, and ambition. If the Venky's cannot or will not provide these elements, then selling the club to ownership genuinely invested in its progress represents the logical solution.

The frustration extends beyond financial mismanagement or Premier League aspirations - it concerns the fundamental disconnect between the club's custodians and its supporter community.

Without meaningful change in this relationship, calls for the Venky's to sell will continue to intensify.