‘Please stay’, ‘Kidnap him now’ – Many West Brom fans react to Grady Diangana’s message in wake of promotion

West Bromwich Albion secured promotion back to the Premier League last night after a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at the Hawthorns.

Nerves were jangling before kick-off as Baggies fans knew that a win over QPR would see them return to the Premier League, with Brentford facing Barnsley at Griffin Park.

The night started off in terrible fashion for Albion, though, with Ryan Manning striking from the edge of the area to fire the visitors into a 1-0 lead on 34 minutes.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11 Julie Walters Yes No

On 44 minutes, though, West Brom were level through Grady Diangana, and right after the interval, they were ahead through Callum Robinson, who fired Albion into a 2-1 lead.

Ebere Eze equalised for QPR on the hour mark to ensure that it would be a nervy final half-hour for all concerned with West Brom, as they looked to retake the lead on the night.

But with Brentford needing another goal after being held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley, the Tykes scored a last-minute winner through Clarke Odour to secure their Championship status.

It was party time for Albion players, who had done enough to secure a timely return to the Premier League despite a patchy run of form since the season’s restart.

After the game, Grady Diangana – who played an influential role in Albion’s promotion following his loan move from West Ham – sent a joyous message to fans in wake of their promotion to the Premier League.

Plenty of Albion fans have since reacted to Diangana’s post, urging him to put pen to paper on a permanent move to the Hawthorns…

I hope u stay long term w the baggies @GradyDiang ur goal & assist last night was captain fantastico stuff of legend.

Boingy biongy all the way to FA cup victory & a top ten premiership season & beating wolves twice & Man U ! — Pammy McFly {She-Hawk} (@TeamPumfy) July 23, 2020

YOU ARE NOT GOING BACK TO WEST HAM EVER 😘 — Sarah ❤ (@sarah_WBAx) July 22, 2020

Please join us on a permanent deal any great goal — Christopher Pace (@DaBritishbiscit) July 22, 2020

Thank you Grady. You truly are a special player, you are on a level with @MatheusPereira, you can see that you guys are on same page. I hope we can sign you permanently. You work rate, guile, flair and heart…. Please become a permanent Baggie! Not possible without you…💙 — Chris Upton (@ChristofTheDon) July 22, 2020

Join us permanently Grady, you are loved so much by us Baggies. — Mr_Magic (@Baggie_Tillidie) July 22, 2020

Could never have done it without you Grady THANK YOU — Baggie Fans (@BaggieFans) July 22, 2020

Grady, come on Lad! Let's see you in the Blue and White in the Premier League now my bro 💙✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yO1fnvAyvM — Black Country Baggie (@BCBaggie) July 22, 2020

Well done @GradyDiang thank you to you and the rest of the team. You've been a joy to watch this season and we'd love to have you at the Hawthorns as your new home permanently ❤️❤️ — Matthew Cromwell (@mattycuk1984) July 23, 2020

ITS BEEN AN HONOUR HAVING YOU AT THIS CLUB GRADY. I HOPE YOU CAN STAY — Liam🍓 ➆ (@Iiamwbav4) July 22, 2020

Wanna stay and continue the party? — Nikki ╪ 🦋 🍄 ☂🐬 (@nikkiwba) July 22, 2020

Hope u don't think ur going back to west ham grady 😡 anyone outside the ground kidnap him now 😂 in all serious what ever the future holds thanks for taking us back to the promised land 💙 — leigh southall (@leighwbafc) July 22, 2020

MESSI HAS GOT POSTERS OF YOU ON HIS BEDROOM WALL. PLEASE STAY. — Jack (@ftblJackv2) July 22, 2020