Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Please stay’, ‘Kidnap him now’ – Many West Brom fans react to Grady Diangana’s message in wake of promotion

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion secured promotion back to the Premier League last night after a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at the Hawthorns.

Nerves were jangling before kick-off as Baggies fans knew that a win over QPR would see them return to the Premier League, with Brentford facing Barnsley at Griffin Park.

The night started off in terrible fashion for Albion, though, with Ryan Manning striking from the edge of the area to fire the visitors into a 1-0 lead on 34 minutes.

Do these 11 celebrities support West Brom or not?

1 of 11

Julie Walters

On 44 minutes, though, West Brom were level through Grady Diangana, and right after the interval, they were ahead through Callum Robinson, who fired Albion into a 2-1 lead.

Ebere Eze equalised for QPR on the hour mark to ensure that it would be a nervy final half-hour for all concerned with West Brom, as they looked to retake the lead on the night.

But with Brentford needing another goal after being held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley, the Tykes scored a last-minute winner through Clarke Odour to secure their Championship status.

It was party time for Albion players, who had done enough to secure a timely return to the Premier League despite a patchy run of form since the season’s restart.

After the game, Grady Diangana – who played an influential role in Albion’s promotion following his loan move from West Ham – sent a joyous message to fans in wake of their promotion to the Premier League.

Plenty of Albion fans have since reacted to Diangana’s post, urging him to put pen to paper on a permanent move to the Hawthorns…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Please stay’, ‘Kidnap him now’ – Many West Brom fans react to Grady Diangana’s message in wake of promotion

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: