‘Please stay at Town’ – Plenty of Huddersfield fans react to 22 y/o’s latest message

Huddersfield Town moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone following a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Town fell behind to an early Danny Graham strike but a Jon Gorenc Stankovic header and a superb long-range effort from Steve Mounie either side of half-time were enough to earn Town a comeback win.

Danny Cowley praised his side’s resilience and character to come back in the manner they did and secure a third victory in their last five games.

Can you name Town’s lineup from their 2017 play-off final victory? Try our quiz below!

Plenty of Town players were quick to take to Twitter following the three points, many of them expressing their delight at the victory and thanking the fans for their support in 2019.

One player who took to Twitter was in-demand striker Karlan Grant, with the 22-year-old reportedly a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

What a win! Great fight and spirit to come back from being behind. Shout out to the big man Steve on that strike 😍 great way to end the year 💙 — Karlan Grant (@karlangrant) December 29, 2019

Despite going a third game without a goal, the 22-year-old was clearly delighted for his teammate Steve Mounie who scored his second goal in three matches.

Grant remains Huddersfield’s leading scorer this season, having found the net 12 times in 25 appearances, and would be a very difficult man to replace.

Plenty of Town fans were quick to respond to Grant’s tweet with some asking the striker to stay at the club beyond the January window.

Here we take a look at some of the best replies to Grant’s tweet…

Stay in the Terriers in 2020, please. 🙏💙 — Luizz (@luiz16_) December 29, 2019

Stay at town Karlan , make yourself a club legend — Dean Rangeley (@JeffHanks123) December 29, 2019

Quality again today Granty. We have the makings of a promotion outfit next year. I hope you’re there to spear head it. — Joseph Martin (@JoeTmhtfc) December 29, 2019

That run at the end 😍 keep at it Karlan⚡️ — Jack Young (@2youngjack) December 29, 2019

Great game again from you! — Simon Earnshaw (@earnshaw) December 29, 2019

2020 is going to be a cracker 👊🏼 — Marky K (@markykilroy) December 29, 2019

Brilliant Karlan, what a shift you put in today — pop (@karlrutter2) December 29, 2019

Brilliant well done!💙🤍💙 — JULIE (@RDWimp) December 29, 2019

Great comeback, great win, super goal, and a fantastic end to 2019!!! — Kirkhamgate Terrier (@Kirkmgteterrier) December 30, 2019

Fantastic team effort . Great performance today to come back from behind . Enjoy 😉 the moment . — Christopher Smith (@ChrisMSmith_) December 29, 2019