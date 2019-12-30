Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Please stay at Town’ – Plenty of Huddersfield fans react to 22 y/o’s latest message

Published

2 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town moved seven points clear of the Championship relegation zone following a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday. 

Town fell behind to an early Danny Graham strike but a Jon Gorenc Stankovic header and a superb long-range effort from Steve Mounie either side of half-time were enough to earn Town a comeback win.

Danny Cowley praised his side’s resilience and character to come back in the manner they did and secure a third victory in their last five games.

Plenty of Town players were quick to take to Twitter following the three points, many of them expressing their delight at the victory and thanking the fans for their support in 2019.

One player who took to Twitter was in-demand striker Karlan Grant, with the 22-year-old reportedly a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

Despite going a third game without a goal, the 22-year-old was clearly delighted for his teammate Steve Mounie who scored his second goal in three matches.

Grant remains Huddersfield’s leading scorer this season, having found the net 12 times in 25 appearances, and would be a very difficult man to replace.

Plenty of Town fans were quick to respond to Grant’s tweet with some asking the striker to stay at the club beyond the January window.

Here we take a look at some of the best replies to Grant’s tweet…


