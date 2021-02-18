‘Please sign the contract’ – Many Barnsley fans react to 26-year-old’s display in Blackburn win

Alex Mowatt inspired Barnsley to another impressive victory over top-six rivals Blackburn Rovers at Oakwell on Wednesday.

The former Leeds United midfielder, whose was heavily linked with a move away from the Tykes in January, has started all but one of Barnsley’s Championship fixtures this term, and turned in another fine performance against the Ewood Park outfit.

Following a relatively quiet opening period, Mowatt assisted January signing Carlton Morris to open the scoring before the former Norwich City striker returned the favour in the 90th minute, allowing Mowatt to advance towards goal and round Thomas Kaminski and sweep home.

Mowatt’s late strike ensured that Adam Armstrong’s stoppage-time effort was nothing more than a consolation for Blackburn – with the Tykes leapfrogging Rovers in the standings.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Barnsley players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Alfie Mawson Left Right

Whilst Barnsley remain seven points behind sixth-placed Bournemouth, having only survived on the final day of last season, it’s been a terrific campaign for Valerien Ismael’s team, who now sit 10th in the Championship table.

Mowatt himself has now scored five times and laid on four assists for his teammates, and here’s how the Oakwell faithful reacted on Twitter his display against Blackburn – with many urging the midfielder to finally ended speculation over his future and sign a new deal.

Great goal Alex 👏👍. Barnsley legend 😍 🖊🙏 — Julie Wroe (@JulieWroe2) February 18, 2021

You are brilliant Al and a true leader. Please sign the contract, how much does it take to convince you we are good enough to challenge for promotion — Alex red (@AlexRed00561762) February 18, 2021

Absolutely awesome composure to take it round the keeper. Well lead skipper — Tommy Thornton (@TommyTh38938921) February 18, 2021

Great goal Captain, You were absolutely brilliant again.👍👏👊 — Donna❣️ (@ShawThetykes) February 17, 2021

You were absolutely brilliant again. Class team and a class skipper 👍👌 — tpal (@innitshite) February 17, 2021

Definitely deserved the winner. — Helen Broom (@e5c570960b9c41a) February 18, 2021

Well played @alex_mowatt. Never gave up. Kept going and knocking on the door! Important 3 points to back up sunday. Onto saturday now. — Tom Stanley (@stanley_co) February 18, 2021