‘Please sign him’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans urge club to sign up 25-year-old

Macauley Bonne has sealed Ipswich Town’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards after a superb start to life with the Tractor Boys – and many fans of the side are already desperate to sign him up on a more permanent basis.

With eight goals in nine league games so far, he’s made quite an impact with the League One side and although the club are still near the bottom end of the table, if he keeps up this kind of goalscoring form, then they’ll surely get some wins in the bag soon.

The 25-year old is currently at the club on loan from QPR and although he didn’t find the net too frequently with the Championship outfit, he has certainly proven so far that he can be a reliable goalscorer in the third tier.

Now, having bagged two awards already with the Tractor Boys, the clubs fans have taken to Twitter to voice their pleasure at his performances – and ask for the club to sign him on a more permanent basis!

✅ Player of the month

✅ Goal of the month

🔵⚪ One of our own

🤞 Next permanent signing — Lee Richardson (@Little_lee82) October 7, 2021

Please sign him — Leon Moore (@leonmoore1999) October 7, 2021

Get the deal done now before he bangs in another 20 🙏 — _Swich ➕➖=➗✖️ (@Fpltractorboy) October 7, 2021

Next signing — Jack Colquhoun (@JackColquhoun10) October 7, 2021

Please sign him #itfc✍️✍️ — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) October 7, 2021

✍️✍️ — Harvey ‘akinharvwa’ Nicholson (@harveyg04) October 7, 2021

🤞🏻 Five year contract… — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) October 7, 2021

Bonne then has instantly gotten on the good side of his new club’s fans and they’re all now desperate to bring him to the club on a permanent basis.

If he can keep banging in the goals for fun at Ipswich, then they have a real asset on their hands in terms of battling up towards the promotion spots this season. If the forward is on form, then surely the Tractor Boys will find themselves rising up the table.

The Verdict

Macauley Bonne is definitely a good addition to any side at League One level as he has already proven. He is quick, skilful and has an eye for goal and these are vital for any team wanting to try and nab a top six place.

With the way he is playing for the Tractor Boys, they may have a battle on their hands to try and sign him on a full-time basis if they choose to do so. Other League One clubs are now aware of his talent if they weren’t before and QPR may fancy giving him another go if they stay in the second tier.

For now though, Ipswich fans will be hoping Bonne can keep the good times rolling at the club.